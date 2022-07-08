Weekend Road and Rail: Stops on I-66 with extended closures planned

Metrorail has two shutdowns continuing with maintenance planned on all other lines. Here’s what to expect this weekend, weather-permitting.

Transformative work continues this weekend on Interstate 66 in Virginia with extended closures planned, as well as more paving in D.C. with I-270/MD-85 Corridor Project changes ahead.

Metrorail has two shutdowns continuing with maintenance planned on all other lines. Here’s what to expect this weekend, weather-permitting.

Roadwork

Virginia

Extended closures are planned for the Stringfellow Road/I-66 interchange as crews continue to revamp for the express lanes expansion in the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project, which sees constant changes between the Capital Beltway and Gainesville. This is what is planned for the Stringfellow Road interchange for overhead bridge beam installation this weekend:

Stringfellow Road north and south between Fair Lakes Boulevard and Westbrook Drive/Village Square Drive from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, July 8: Stringfellow Road approaching I-66 will be closed in both directions.

On the north side of I-66, thru-traffic on Stringfellow Road will be directed to Fair Lakes Boulevard, turn right onto Fair Lakes Parkway, travel about one mile and turn right onto the ramp to Route 286/Fairfax County Parkway South, and travel about two miles south to reach the intersection with Stringfellow Road. Vehicles can then turn left for southbound Stringfellow Road or turn right to return toward I-66.

On the south side of I-66, thru-traffic on Stringfellow Road will be directed to Route 29 North, travel north for two miles, then follow signs to Route 286 North. Drivers will then exit at Fair Lakes Parkway/Monument Drive and stay to the left to turn left at the traffic signal onto Fair Lakes Parkway, turn left onto Fair Lakes Boulevard, and then turn right onto Stringfellow Road to head north.

Ramps to and from I-66 and Stringfellow Road will be closed.

I-66 East from Route 28 to Stringfellow Road on Friday, July 8: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. eastbound I-66 will be reduced to a single travel lane, diverted behind barrier onto new roadway.

All work is weather-permitting, and there will be many other spots to watch for into this weekend. Here is a list of notable locations for this ongoing roadwork planned into this weekend according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

I-66 both ways between Route 29/Gainesville to Route 29/Centreville on Friday, July 8, and Saturday, July 9: 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Three lanes will be closed nightly for paving.

Ramp from I-66 East to Route 50 East beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, July 8, continuously through 5 a.m. Monday, July 11: The ramp will be closed and detoured for ramp reconstruction.

Ramp from Route 50 East to I-66 East on Saturday night, July 9: Midnight to 5 a.m. The ramp will be closed and detoured for barrier work and overhead sign installation.

I-66 East from Vaden Drive to Gallows Road on Friday, July 8: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for overhead sign installation.

I-495 North at I-66 on Friday, July 8: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition.

I-66 East at I-495 on Friday, July 8: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition will periodic full traffic stops overnight. Ramps from I-66 East to I-495 North/Main and Express will be closed and detoured during this time.

I-495 North from Gallows Road to south of I-66: Friday, July 8: 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for barrier installation.

In a look ahead from VDOT, on or about Monday, July 11, the ramps from I-66 West to Stringfellow Road, and from Stringfellow Road to I-66 East, are scheduled to close for about eight weeks for continued construction of the new configuration of the ramps.

On or about Wednesday, July 13, final paving for the Express Lanes Project is planned for I-66 between Centreville and Gainesville. Starting at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, the left lane of I-66 West will be closed at Route 234 Business/Sudley Road in Manassas. Crews will work their way west toward Route 29 in Gainesville, closing additional portions of the left lane as paving operations advance.

This section of westbound I-66 will be reduced to three travel lanes with the left lane (HOV lane) closed around-the-clock for approximately six days.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has many continuing projects, which can all be found on their project portal.

One continuing project that sees off-peak lane closures is on I-495/Capital Beltway near the Suitland Parkway, where paving will continue into the summer. MDOT continues to work both loops of the Beltway between MD-4/Pennsylvania Avenue and Forestville Road.

For the ever-changing Purple Line work between Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, check out the project’s website.

There has also been an ongoing project in Frederick, as part of the I-270/MD-85 Buckeystown Pike interchange, which was planned to replace a pair of poorly-rated bridges built in 1950. This project is set to see a new traffic shift into place this week with a southbound MD-85 ramp to northbound I-270 slated to open Wednesday, July 13.

MDOT SHA plans to shift travel lanes on MD-85/Buckeystown Pike, between Pegasus Court and Spectrum Drive, in Frederick County, to reduce congestion and enhance safety at the I-270 and MD-85 interchange.

The shift will take place over two nights to allow crews to safely work in the median. Lane closures will be in effect on MD-85 from 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, to 6 a.m. Thursday, July 14, then again from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, so crews can move signals and mark new travel lanes.

The following exit ramps will be closed during overnight work:

Northbound MD-85 to northbound I-270

Northbound I-270 to northbound and southbound MD-85

Southbound I-270 to northbound MD-85

Northbound MD-85 to southbound I-270

The overall I-270 and MD-85 interchange project is expected to complete in 2023.

DC

The District Department of Transportation has begun milling and paving on Constitution Avenue NW between 7th and 15th streets, which is planned for the next two weeks involving temporary lane closures with one travel lane remaining open. This work is scheduled Monday through Friday overnights.

Some adjacent curbside parking may be restricted during the repair work. If so, parking signs will be posted at least 72 hours in advance at locations where parking will be restricted. The emergency no parking signs will provide details of the hours of construction operations, dates, and duration of the work.

For all of the locations associated with the Pave DC Project, be sure to check the interactive tool PaveDC.

There is ongoing work associated with the I-295/DC-295 Corridor Project. There are various lane and ramp closures during off-peak times to include the weekends between I-295 between Malcolm X Avenue and I-695, Firth Sterling, the Suitland Parkway as well as on South Capitol Street.

There will be lane or ramp closures for this project, weather-permitting, and any closures are contingent upon sporting events at local area fields.

Metro

Along with the continuing Orange Line shutdown for the summer Platform Rehabilitation Project that closes five stations on the Orange Line between Stadium-Armory and New Carrollton, and additional weekend closures throughout the summer on the Blue Line between Stadium-Armory and Benning Road for aerial structure repairs, there will be single tracking this weekend on the Green, Yellow and Red lines.

Metro will operate on a normal weekend schedule, opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 1 a.m. with trains serving 86 of 91 stations.

The full weekend schedule with service adjustments can be found here.