Amtrak changing Northeast schedule because of track work

Expect schedule changes on Acela and Northeast Regional Amtrak trains running along the D.C.-New York-Boston corridor starting Monday.
Amtrak said the changes are because of track and infrastructure improvements. Below are the modified schedules, which are also listed on Amtrak.com:
- Scheduled departure and arrival times of Acela and Northeast Regional trains may change by three to 10 minutes in both directions between Boston, New York and D.C.
- Acela Train 2152 will replace 2150, operating approximately one hour later.
- All Acela trains will depart D.C. 10 minutes before the hour.