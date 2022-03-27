RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Zelenskyy accuses West of cowardice in helping Ukraine fight | Live updates | How to help
Amtrak changing Northeast schedule because of track work

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

March 27, 2022, 4:47 PM

Expect schedule changes on Acela and Northeast Regional Amtrak trains running along the D.C.-New York-Boston corridor starting Monday.

Amtrak said the changes are because of track and infrastructure improvements. Below are the modified schedules, which are also listed on Amtrak.com:

  • Scheduled departure and arrival times of Acela and Northeast Regional trains may change by three to 10 minutes in both directions between Boston, New York and D.C.
  • Acela Train 2152 will replace 2150, operating approximately one hour later.
  • All Acela trains will depart D.C. 10 minutes before the hour.

