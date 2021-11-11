There is rain in the forecast for the weekend, so be sure to stay tuned for up to the minute changes. In the interim, be prepared for overnight stops on Interstate 66 and the Virginia Beltway, Interstate 295 corridor work and closures and new Maryland paving projects.

There is rain in the forecast for the weekend, so be sure to stay tuned for up-to the-minute changes. In the interim, be prepared for overnight stops on Interstate 66 and the Virginia Beltway, Interstate 295 corridor work and closures and new Maryland paving projects.

Also, expect Metro service to be reduced with the ongoing Blue Line derailment investigation. Here’s what is planned.

Roadwork

Virginia

There is a planned closure, weather permitting, of the southbound side of the Capital Beltway in Tysons both Friday and Saturday night. There is continuing bridge joint work at the three bridges over Virginia Route 267/Dulles Toll Road. This weekend could see multiple lanes closed overnight with temporary traffic stoppages.

The Virginia Department of Transportation plans to close three left lanes beginning at 11 p.m. each night, with intermittent 20-minute stops of all southbound on the Interstate 495 Capital Beltway outer loop over Dulles Toll Road. The complete stops are planned between 12:01 a.m. and 5 a.m., with all lanes expected to reopen by 7 a.m. the following morning.

There are continual plans for closures related to the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project, again with weather permitting. Here are a few impactful things planned for this weekend.

I-66 East from Cub Run to U.S. Route 29/Lee Highway in Centreville Friday: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for overhead cantilever installation with periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes overnight.

I-66 East and West from U.S. Route 29/Lee Highway in Gainesville to Cub Run Friday: Eastbound 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Westbound 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. One lane will be closed for lighting and utility work.

Ramp from I-66 West to U.S. Route 29 in Centreville From 10 p.m. Friday, until 12 p.m. Saturday. (Times pending approval.) The ramp will be closed and detoured.

Ramp from I-66 West to Route 28 North Friday: 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. The ramp will be closed and detoured.

Ramp from I-66 West to Braddock Road/Walney Road Saturday: 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. The ramp will be closed and detoured.

I-66 East near Route 28 Friday and Saturday: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for a traffic shift and overhead utility work.

Ramp from Route 28 South to I-66 East Friday and Saturday: 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. The ramp will be closed and detoured.

Ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East Friday and Saturday: 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. The ramp will be closed and detoured.



The demolition of the Stringfellow Road overpass continues this weekend with multiple changes planned as follows:

Stringfellow Road North and South between Fair Lakes Boulevard and Westbrook Drive/Village Square Drive Beginning around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, continuously through 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Overhead bridge demolition will require Stringfellow Road to be reduced to one travel lane in each direction using the southbound lanes. Two-way traffic will shift to the northbound travel lanes on Sunday.

Ramp from I-66 West to Stringfellow Road/from Stringfellow Road to I-66 East Friday: 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. Monday. The ramp will be closed.

Stringfellow Road North and South between Fair Lakes Boulevard and Westbrook Drive/Village Square Drive Friday, Nov. 12, through Thursday, Nov. 18: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Stringfellow Road approaching I-66 will be closed nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.



Stringfellow Road closure detour as follows:

On the north side of I-66, thru-traffic will be directed to Fair Lakes Boulevard to Fair Lakes Parkway, to the Route 286/Fairfax County Parkway South to Route 29/Lee Highway South, to Stringfellow Road.

On the south side of I-66, thru-traffic will be directed to Route 29 North to Virginia Route 286 North to I-66.

I-66 East approaching Stringfellow Road Friday through Sunday: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for bridge deck grooving.

I-66 East from Waples Mill Road to Jermantown Road Friday: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for utility work.

I-66 West from west of Jermantown Road to U.S. Route 50 Friday: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for wall and bridge work.

I-66 East from Waples Mill Road to Jermantown Road Friday: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work with expected periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes .

I-66 West from Nutley Street to Vaden Drive Friday: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed to pour concrete deck for the new express lane ramps to Vaden Drive.

Ramp from I-66 West to Nutley Street North and South Friday through 11 a.m. Monday. The ramp will be closed and detoured.

Ramps from I-495 North to I-66 East / West Friday and Saturday: 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The ramps will be closed and detoured.

I-66 West at I-495 Friday: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for a concrete deck pour and bridge beam installation with periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes .

I-66 West from VA Route 7 to I-495 Friday: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will be closed for paving.



Maryland

In Frederick, a resurfacing project is planned for southbound U.S. Route 15 over Rosemont Avenue beginning Sunday overnight, with weather permitting. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration said it plans to have a right lane closed beginning at 9 p.m. and the ramp to Rosemont Avenue Exit 14 will be closed and detoured.

In a look ahead, MDOT SHA will remove steel girders on the U.S. Route 1 Washington Boulevard bridge of the CSX rail lines in Halethorpe. This project requires four nights of complete road closure and detours between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., Monday through Thursday, Nov. 18, weather permitting. For more on this project check here.

In St. Mary’s County, crews have started resurfacing Maryland Route 235/Three Notch Road between Jacksons Run and Great Mills roads, which means continued, uneven pavement and single-lane overnight closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. through the fall. More information can be found on their website here.

In Silver Spring, a reminder that crews continue underground utility relocations on Bonifant Street between Georgia Avenue/U.S. Route 29 and Fenton Street, through the end of the year, weather permitting. This work is scheduled to take place 7 a.m. to 5 p.m, as well as overnight and on weekends, as needed with temporary lane and sidewalk closures possible. For more on the everchanging landscape of the Purple Line construction, be sure to check their website here.

D.C.

The District Department of Transportation has scheduled temporary closures for the underpass on Massachusetts Avenue Northwest at Thomas Circle this weekend, weather permitting, from 7 a.m. through 5 p.m. daily. They will be repairing the pavement for the weekend with all traffic being diverted to the street-level local lanes.

The continuing work on the I-295 / DC-295 Corridor Project at various locations is also planned through this weekend, with double lane closures possible overnight on I-295 between Laboratory Road Exit 1 and Interstate 695 from 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. With lane closures also continuing during off-peak times along South Capitol Street, Firth Sterling and the Suitland Parkway between Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue overpass and I-295. For more specifics on this weekend’s improvement work check here.

There continues to be off-peak single to double lane closures on I-295 between Laboratory Road Exit 1 and I-695 in both directions. The daily work is between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. with nightly closures beginning around 9 p.m.

This work will also include lane closures along South Capitol Street between Firth Sterling Avenue and N Street Southeast this weekend between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. There will be single to double lane closures both daily and during the overnight hours. There will also be a continuing full closure and detour of Firth Sterling Avenue between South Capitol and St. Elizabeth Street Southeast, which does continue nightly into Saturday morning with detours posted.

Howard Road Southeast will be closed and detoured between the WMATA parking garage and Firth Sterling Avenue Southeast from 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday for bridge construction. Access to and from the WMATA parking garage will be continuously maintained. When Howard Road Southeast is fully closed, Suitland Parkway Southeast will remain open to traffic.

For more information about efforts to improve the Interstate 295 corridors and to stay up-to-date on traffic related impacts and construction progress, you can visit their website here.

Metro

Metrorail continues to operate at reduced frequencies through at least Nov. 15 due to the removal of all 7000-series railcars from service, which is associated with the ongoing Blue Line derailment investigation.

The Red Line planned shutdown continues between Twinbrook and Shady Grove for the Rockville Canopy Replacement Project with the closures of the Rockville and Shady Grove stations. This closure has been extended through mid-January. Alternate modes of transportation can be found on the WMATA website.

Metro will operate with normal weekend hours, Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. – 11:59 p.m., serving 89 of its 91 stations. There is scheduled daily track maintenance planned on the Green Line this weekend.

Weekend service summary:

Red Line: Shady Grove and Rockville stations closed. Buses replace trains with free shuttle service between Shady Grove, Rockville and Twinbrook. Trains operate between Twinbrook and Glenmont only.

Shady Grove and Rockville stations closed. Blue, Orange, Silver and Yellow Lines: No work planned.

No work planned. Green Line: From opening until 4 p.m., trains will single track between Naylor Road and Branch Avenue.

Under federal law and for your safety and the safety of others, customers are required to wear cloth face coverings or masks while traveling on Metro.

There is rain in the forecast this weekend. As always, stay tuned to WTOP News and traffic on the 8s for any up-to-the-minute additions or changes to roadwork. And please, take time to be part of the process by calling our 24/7 manned Traffic Center with any updates at 866-304-WTOP.