Rock ‘n’ Roll half marathon returns to DC: Road closures to watch out for

The Rock 'n' Roll Running Series is finally returning to the District Saturday after its COVID-19 enforced hiatus, with a half-marathon course that will guide runners around the some of D.C.'s most famous sites.

Are you ready to rock…and run?

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series is finally returning to the District Saturday after its COVID-19 enforced hiatus, this time as a half-marathon course that will guide runners around the some of D.C.’s most famous sites — such as the Lincoln Memorial, Union Station and the U.S. Capitol.

That means a ton of road closures and likely traffic impacts to watch out for Saturday morning.

A variety of bands will also be stationed at 11 points along the route and will be “playing hits from all genres and decades,” according to race organizers.

That includes Ocho de Bastos, D.J. Dan and School of Rock, to name just a few. The 7 Deadlies are the 12th and final band who will be performing for runners who cross the finish line at RFK Stadium.

The race begins at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 13. Runners will have four hours to complete the course. You can read more about the event by checking out the webpage dedicated to the D.C. race.

With the course itself beginning around Constitution Avenue NW near the Ellipse and ending by RFK, drivers should expect to have to work around the race route.

Road closures will be in effect from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Below is a list of areas that will be affected by the race.

Foggy Bottom/Constitution Ave. NW — 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Pedestrian traffic only on Constitution Ave.

For fastest access, park outside the route before streets close.

To enter/exit the area north of Constitution Ave: Use K St. NW or 3rd St./395 Tunnel.

Rock Creek Parkway — 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Rock Creek Parkway closed from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Shoreham Dr. NW.

To enter/exit the areas around the course the following streets will be open: K St. NW, Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Massachusetts Ave. NW, P St. NW, and Q St. NW.

Adams Morgan, Columbia Heights and Howard University — 7 a.m. to noon

Pedestrian traffic only on Calvert, Columbia Rd., Harvard St., 5th St. NW & Bryant St. NW.

For fastest access, park outside the route before streets close

To enter/exit the area inside the course, use Massachusetts Ave. NW or Rhode Island Ave. NW

North Capitol Street NW (Bloomingdale and Eckington) — 7 a.m. to noon

Southbound lanes closed from Bryant St. NW to K St NE.

To enter/exit the area inside the course, use Rhode Island Ave. NW or New York Ave. NW

K Street NE, H Street NE and Union Station — 7 a.m. — 1:30 p.m.

Pedestrian traffic only on K St. NE & H St. NE.

Access lane provided at 4th & H St. NE. Meter point at 8th & H St. NE.

To enter/exit the area inside the course, use New York Ave. NW of the 3rd St./395 Tunnel.

Officers will meter vehicles across 13th St. NE at Maryland Ave. NE

East Capitol Street SE and RFK Stadium — 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.