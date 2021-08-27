Weekend Road and Rail: Tunnel and bridge work, I-66 stops and changes; Metro work on all lines

Drivers can expect to be impacted by work on tunnels, bridges, all Metro lines and Interstate 66 this weekend. Here's what you need to know to get around.

Summertime thunderstorms are in this weekend’s forecast, but that shouldn’t be enough to cancel transportation projects. Be sure to stay tuned to WTOP traffic for any extended timing or scheduling changes as we look at what is being scheduled for this weekend’s road and rail work and a preview of some upcoming closures.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re hitting the road in the D.C. region this weekend.

Roadwork

Virginia

It’s not often we get to talk about upgrades in the ongoing Interstate 66 Transformation Project, but that is how we will start our look at this weekend’s work schedule.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that on or about Friday morning a new ramp configuration for and reopening is expected for the I-66 West ramp to Route 28 South.

This loop ramp has been closed to reconfigure its connection to the now realigned I-66 and Route 28 interchange. Following the reopening of this ramp, the next step will be the Braddock Road/Walney Road Bridge.

It will open to vehicles headed east from Braddock Road to Walney Road, which is expected the beginning of next week.

Looking at other changes expected for the I-66 Transformation Project this weekend, there are planned lane and ramp closures will full stops on the interstate overnight. Here’s what to expect:

In Fairfax:

I-66 West at I-495: Overnights through Friday, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes during the overnight hours.

Ramp from I-495 South to I-66 West: Overnights through Friday, 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. The ramp will be closed. Traffic will be detoured south to the next exit to Route 50 (Arlington Boulevard) East, stay to Fairview Park, taking the left fork to Fairview Park North, bear left at the traffic signal, then right following signs to I-495 North and I-66, then follow signs to I-66 West.

I-66 West from I-495 to Nutley Street: Friday between 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for survey work.

I-66 East between Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) and Route 50: Friday between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for a traffic shift.

Route 286 North and South at I-66: Friday and Saturday, from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes during the overnight hours.



In Centreville:

I-66 West at Route 28: Overnights through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for a traffic shift and the reopening of the loop ramp from I-66 West to Route 28 South (planned for the early morning hours of Aug. 27).

I-66 West from Route 28 to Route 29 Centreville: Friday, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for a traffic shift.

I-66 East from Route 29 Centreville to Route 28: Friday, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work at Route 28.

Ramp from I-66 East to Route 29 (Lee Highway) North and South Centreville: Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. The ramp will be closed. Traffic will be detoured farther east to Route 28 North, to the left to exit to Braddock Road/Walney Road, turn left onto Braddock Road West, then follow signs to turn left to the ramp to I-66 West, then take I-66 West to Route 29 Centreville. (Note: This closure will not occur on night(s) when the detour route is not available due to other closures.)

Ramp from I-66 West to Route 29 Centreville: Friday, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. (Saturday, Aug. 28, will be used as backup) The ramp will be closed. Traffic will be directed to Route 28 South, before the Route 29 exit, continue south and follow signs to Route 29.

Ramp from Braddock Road/Walney Road to Route 28 South: Overnights 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Backup is Friday, Aug. 27) The ramp will be closed. Traffic will be detoured west on Braddock Road, right onto Westfields Boulevard, travel east to follow signs to Route 28 South.



Manassas/Gainesville:

I-66 West between Route 29 (Lee Highway) Centreville and Groveton Road: Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for paving and survey work.

I-66 East from Route 234 Bypass (Prince William Parkway) to west of Route 29 Centreville: Friday and Saturday, 9:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for paving and survey work.

Route 29 North and South from University Boulevard to Heathcote Boulevard: Overnights through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. One lane will be closed for roadway construction.



In Arlington, a change was implemented on the closure of North Glebe Road between Military Road and Chain Bridge Road. It what was to be a nine-day closure initially for scheduled repair, the roadway incurred storm damage and the closure had to be extended through this weekend.

VDOT is now looking at 5 a.m. Monday for the completion date for the repairs for the bridge deck and beams over Pimmitt Run, just to the west of Route 123.

As always, all work scheduled is weather dependent and subject to change, and many other projects could hamper your travels. Stay tuned to WTOP traffic on the 8s for the latest. And please, call the 24/7 WTOP Traffic Center at 866-304-WTOP to help with changes or updates and be part of the team.

Maryland

There continues to be overnight and off-peak work scheduled on I-495 the Capital Beltway both in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

In Montgomery County, both sides of the Beltway have intermittent lane closures being scheduled between Georgia and Connecticut Avenues for bridge rehabilitation. This work does implement full stops overnights from Sunday through Thursday, 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

In Prince George’s County, resurfacing on the Beltway I-95/I-495 between MD-5 Branch Avenue and MD-414 St. Barnabas Road will bring multiple lane closures overnight, Sundays through Thursday.

And, on the Beltway between Suitland Road and MD-4 Pennsylvania Avenue there continues to be lane closures for ongoing bridge rehabilitation. More information on the bridge work can be found online.

There will be continual changes for Maryland’s Purple Line construction with any updates on that project found online, as well.

In Kensington, there is a planned closure of Beach Drive set for Monday, which will have all traffic detoured to Connecticut Avenue through next summer. This closure, between Kensington Parkway and Old Spring Road is needed to replace the two-lane bridge over Silver Creek and to relocated the Rock Creek Trail.

Traffic will be detoured to MD-185 Connecticut Avenue, to MD-192, to Stoneybrook Drive and Beach Drive.

DC

This week had ongoing work hampering travel through the center of town due to the ongoing repairs from a water main break and structural damage in the Interstate 395/3rd Street Tunnel. The work had challenges with the rerouting of traffic and these impacts could likely be continuing into this weekend.

As of this publication, here is what to expect:

Tunnel closed to all traffic between New York Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue.

Drivers can access the southbound tunnel from Massachusetts Avenue and D Street NW.

All Northbound access to the remains available but only to Massachusetts Avenue where all traffic must divert.

There continues to be work scheduled by The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) for their rehabilitation on two major projects that can impact travel on South Capitol Street, Howard Road, Firth Sterling Avenue and the Interstate 295/DC-295 Corridor.

These ongoing variation in lane configurations with work closing roadways, lanes and ramps are scheduled into the weekend. But with scheduled DC United and Washington Spirit games at Audi Field, nighttime lane closures will not occur on Saturday, Aug. 28 until after 12 a.m., or on Sunday, Aug. 29 until after 8 p.m.

Here are a few locations of where work is scheduled on I-295/DC-295, weather permitting:

I-295 Between Laboratory Road / US Naval Research Lab (Exit 1) to Suitland Parkway/JBAB (Exit 3A).

Various closure between Exits 1-3 are daily between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. continuing through Saturday.

Lane closures on Malcolm X Ave SE both ways between 2nd St. and South Capitol Street SE between 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. through Saturday.

Full ramp closure on I-295 northbound on-ramp from MLK Jr. Ave SE to I-295 northbound (continuous) through Sunday.

Lane closed on St. Elizabeth’s Ave SE from Gate 4 to Fifth Sterling Ave SE from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Saturday.

Lane closed on South Capitol Street SE northbound from Exit 2 (SB) to DC Streetcar Charge Station daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday.

Metro

This is the final weekend for the ongoing Red Line Tunnel Ventilation Improvement Project, which requires a shutdown between Van Ness and Dupont Circle closing the Cleveland Park and Woodley Park stations.

The summer shutdown continues on the Green and Yellow lines for the Platform Improvement Project closing the West Hyattsville, Prince George’s Plaza, College Park-U of Md. and the Greenbelt stations.

The free shuttle schedules and alternative travel options, parking and bus relocations can all be found online. This work is scheduled through Labor Day.

There will be service adjustments on all lines.

Weekend service summary: