DC’s 3rd Street Tunnel closed to traffic for another day; repairs continue

In a tweet Tuesday posted shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday, DC Water said crews are "transitioning from a leak investigation to repairs," although the tweet said crews are "still trying to pinpoint the exact location of the break."

D.C.’s 3rd Street Tunnel is closed to commuters for a second day after a ruptured main sent water pouring down the walls and compromised the roadway, breaking up asphalt.

On Tuesday morning, DC Water said crews were still working to pinpoint the exact location of the break, but had narrowed down their search to a smaller section of an 8-inch main that runs along the tunnel’s ceiling.

“The location is challenging due to the fact it is in the tunnel and there are other utilities and infrastructure to deal with,” the utility tweeted. “We do not have an indication of the cause yet or an estimate on how long the repairs will take.”

According to the WTOP Traffic Center and listener reports, here’s what drivers should know as of Tuesday morning:

Closed:

Tunnel closed to all traffic between New York Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue

Open:

Drivers can access the southbound tunnel from Massachusetts Avenue and D Street NW

Northbound South Capitol Street has access to a segment of the 3rd Street Tunnel, but drivers are diverted to Massachusetts Avenue

Northbound access to the tunnel from the I-395 and I-695 ramps up to the Massachusetts Avenue exit was restored Tuesday morning, but is subject to change

On Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser urged drivers “to avoid this area entirely until we are able to open the roads” due to the anticipated congestion as drivers seek alternate routes during morning and afternoon rush hour.

Bowser said an initial review by the D.C. Department of Transportation did not find any structural issues with the tunnel itself, although authorities are still examining the roadways and will complete a more comprehensive review to ensure the safety of the tunnel.

Earlier Monday, Assistant Chief Jeffrey Carroll of D.C. Police told WTOP that officers responded to the tunnel for a report of flooding. The problem was initially believed to be a sinkhole before it was discovered that leaking water had broken up the road surface.

Below is a map of the impacted area:

WTOP’s Anna Gawel, Will Vitka and Mary de Pompa contributed to this report.