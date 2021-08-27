CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Road closures for Saturday’s March on Washington

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

August 27, 2021, 4:03 AM

A slew of road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect in D.C. on Saturday for the 58th Anniversary of the March on Washington.

D.C. police released the traffic advisory on Thursday, although officials said all street closures and listed times are subject to change.

The following streets will be posted asEmergency No Parking” on Saturday, from approximately 4 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 

  • 3rd Street from Independence Avenue SW to C Street NW
  • 4th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
  • 7th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Constitution Avenue NW
  • 13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to F Street, NW
  • E Street from 12th Street, NW to 15th Street NW
  • 14th Street from F Street NW to Independence Avenue SW
  • 15th Street from K Street NW to Constitution Avenue SW
  • 15th Street from K Street to I Street NW (west side of McPherson Square)
  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street NW to 12th Street NW
  • Vermont Avenue from I Street NW to H Street NW
  • 16th Street from K Street NW to H Street NW
  • Connecticut Avenue from I Street NW to H Street NW
  • 17th Street from K Street to I Street NW (east side of Farragut Square)
  • I Street from 17th Street NW to 15th Street, NW
  • H Street from 17th Street NW to 15th Street NW
  • Constitution Avenue from 18th Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
  • Jefferson Drive SW from 3rd Street to 14th Street SW
  • Madison Drive SW from 3rd Street to 14th Street SW

The following streets will be closed on Sunday, from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.:

  • 14th Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue SW
  • 7th Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue SW
  • Jefferson Drive, SW from 3rd Street to 15th Street SW
  • Madison Drive, SW from 3rd Street to 15th Street SW
  • 12th Street Tunnel

While D.C. police said there is the potential for intermittent street closures in the downtown area. it does not anticipate that.

