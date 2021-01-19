Bridge closings catch some drivers off-guard

INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

January 19, 2021, 10:45 AM

Some drivers headed into D.C. may have been caught off-guard as the inbound bridges closed Tuesday morning ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration — though WTOP’s traffic experts said backups were less extensive than anticipated.

“I am surprised it was not worse. People are not going downtown,” said WTOP Traffic reporter Mary DePompa.

Six major bridges across the Potomac and Anacostia rivers were supposed to close their citybound lanes at 6 a.m. Tuesday amid enhanced security through Wednesday’s inauguration, according to a plan detailed last weekend by the Secret Service.

Despite several days’ notice about the impending closings, traffic patterns were still disrupted as some bridges were sealed off. The closing of the 14th Street Bridge resulted in standstill traffic on northbound Interstate 395 stretching back to the Pentagon, as people merged onto the interstate from Va. 110:

Making matters worse was a crashed tractor-trailer limiting the turnoff to a single lane only:

Only the bridges over the Potomac closed as scheduled at 6 a.m. It wouldn’t be until around 9 a.m. that the Frederick Douglass and Souza bridges over the Anacostia closed.

It is expected that the bridge that carries the Southeast/Southwest Freeway will also close, but callers have been telling the WTOP Traffic Center that it’s still open, as of 10:45 a.m.

WTOP has calls out to the Secret Service to find out if — and when — it plans to close that bridge.

With the bridges shut down, WTOP Traffic reporter Dave Dildine noted a bottleneck formed on the Georgetown-bound Key Bridge — one of two remaining Potomac bridge crossings until Thursday, along with the Chain Bridge farther north.

Delays on the Key Bridge were “heavier than normal,” said WTOP Traffic reporter Reada Kessler.

But WTOP’s morning traffic team noted that pandemic-era teleworking likely dampened the effects from what would be expected with a shutdown of this magnitude. There were snarls on the Potomac side, but the Anacostia bridge closings went smoothly traffic-wide despite the delay.

“People are staying away from the District,” said Kessler.

Since afternoon rush hour yields different traffic patterns, things could turn out differently later, they said. Plan accordingly.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Submit traffic tips by calling 866-304-WTOP or tagging @WTOPtraffic on Twitter.

WTOP’s Mary de Pompa contributed to this report.

