FAQs: 2021 inauguration plans after Capitol riot, amid pandemic

An Inauguration Day event with only about 1,000 people in attendance is being set up. Normally, 200,000 tickets are distributed to members of Congress for their constituents.

Biden has indicated that the inauguration will likely emulate aspects of this year’s Democratic National Committee, which was held almost all-virtual.

Events can be watched live at bideninaugural.org/watch.

Inaugural ceremonies have been held in nine other locations outside of the U.S. Capitol. While some inaugurations have been held indoors due to bad weather, there has not been a digital-only ceremony.

D.C.’s mayor, and the governors for Maryland and Virginia, released a unified message for travelers: “Due to the unique circumstances surrounding the 59th Presidential Inauguration … we are taking the extraordinary step of encouraging Americans not to come to Washington, D.C., and to instead participate virtually.”

So, about tickets: Normally, tickets for the ceremonies are requested through a state’s U.S. senator or Congressional member. Tickets are limited per household, and each representative gives out their allotment in a different manner.

This year, just over 1,000 tickets will be available: one each for each member of Congress plus a guest.