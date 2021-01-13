Widespread street closures in effect as DC preps for inauguration

Here's a look at what roads are closed as security ramps up before the inauguration.

Federal authorities are busy locking down a large swath of D.C. six days earlier than originally planned after last week’s riots and ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Security measures are being ramped up early in part due to warnings about pre-inauguration demonstrations in both downtown Washington and state capitals across the country.

The National Special Security Event — which will involve thousands of National Guard troops and federal law enforcement personnel — began Wednesday, meaning many businesses around the Capitol and White House will be inaccessible.

The Metropolitan Police Department and Capitol Police report the following streets are closed through Jan. 20:

Constitution Avenue , between 1st Street NW and 2nd Street NE;

, between 1st Street NW and 2nd Street NE; Independence Avenue , between Washington Avenue SW and 2nd Street SE;

, between Washington Avenue SW and 2nd Street SE; First Street , between Constitution Avenue and Independence Avenue;

, between Constitution Avenue and Independence Avenue; East Capitol Street NE , between 1st Street and 2nd Street

, between 1st Street and 2nd Street 18th Street at Constitution Avenue, NW

at Constitution Avenue, NW 17th Street at Independence Avenue, SW

at Independence Avenue, SW 11th Street at Independence Avenue, SW

at Independence Avenue, SW 12th Street at Independence Avenue, SW

at Independence Avenue, SW 7th Street at Madison Drive, NW

at Madison Drive, NW 7th Street at Jefferson Drive, SW

Police say the road closures are subject to change.

In addition, the WTOP Traffic Center reports the following streets are closed as of 7 a.m. Wednesday for security preparations, including concrete barriers:

12th Street Tunnel northbound , between I-395/Southwest Freeway and Constitution Avenue;

, between I-395/Southwest Freeway and Constitution Avenue; I-395/3rd Street Tunnel northbound ramp to D Street NW/US Senate (Exit 9);

to D Street NW/US Senate (Exit 9); K Street NW both ways between 20th Street and 13th Street;

both ways between 20th Street and 13th Street; Massachusetts Avenue NW both ways between Observatory Circle and Whitehaven Street; southbound travelers must turn onto 34th Street;

both ways between Observatory Circle and Whitehaven Street; southbound travelers must turn onto 34th Street; 14th Street SW both ways between Independence Avenue and K Street NW.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Submit traffic tips by calling 866-304-WTOP or tagging @WTOPtraffic on Twitter.