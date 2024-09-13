Detour ahead: Weekend road closures for DC events

The Celebrate Petworth Festival, Gender Liberation March, DC Half Marathon and scheduled Metrorail work will make it difficult to get around the city this weekend. Here's what you need to know about road closures.

This weekend, there are multiple events that will significantly impact how you get around D.C.

On Saturday, the Celebrate Petworth Festival — a free neighborhood festival in Northwest D.C. with music and activities for the whole family — will be shutting down the following streets from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to vehicle traffic and parking.

Upshur Street from 8th Street to 9th Street NW

9th Street from Upshur Street to Kansas Avenue NW

All motorists should find alternative routes to get to the festival and should expect further street closures and parking restrictions from city officials.

Also on Saturday, the inaugural Gender Liberation March will start at noon in Columbus Circle at Union Station in Northeast D.C. The march and rally plans to advocate for “reproductive freedom, gender-affirming medical care, and the civil rights of trans people.” Several LGBTQ celebrities and activists, such as actor Elliot Page and author Raquel Willis, are scheduled to attend.

According to the event’s website, the 1.5-mile march will begin at 1 p.m. and head towards the Heritage Foundation Headquarters and the Supreme Court before returning back to Columbus Circle by 3 p.m. Those planning to attend are encouraged to use public transportation.

On Sunday, the DC Half Marathon — an annual 13.1 mile-long scenic run around the Tidal Basin up through Georgetown and back down Massachusetts Avenue — has runners hitting the pavement at 7 a.m.

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic by police from approximately 6 a.m. till midnight:

1200 block of Maine Avenue SW

Maine Avenue from I-395 Westbound to Independence Avenue SW

Southbound Potomac River Freeway Split to Route 66 NW

Theodore Roosevelt Bridge Ramp to Ohio Drive NW

Westbound E Street Expressway ramp to Southbound Potomac River Freeway NW

9th Street Tunnel ramp to Maine Avenue SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic by police from approximately 6 a.m. till midnight:

Ohio Drive from 23rd Street to East Basin Drive SW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 23rd Street SW

Rock Creek Parkway from Ohio Drive NW to Shoreham Hill

East and West Potomac Parks

East Basin Drive SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place from 15th Street to Maine Avenue SW

Ramp from Memorial Circle to Ohio Drive SW

Homefront Drive SW

Daniel Chester French Drive from Independence Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle SW

Maine Avenue at ramp from East Basin Drive to Independence Avenue SW

17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW

Parkway Drive, NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Rock Creek Parkway

15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street SW

On top of road closures, Metrorail has trackwork scheduled for Saturday and Sunday on the Red Line. Work crews will be renewing rail fasteners and conduct third rail maintenance, the transit agency said in a release.

Free shuttle buses will replace train service between Medical Center and Grosvenor-Strathmore stations on the Red Line.

Trains will run every six minutes between Shady Grove and Grosvenor-Strathmore stations during the day, and every 10 minutes at night after 9:30 p.m. Trains will run every eight minutes between Medical Center to Glenmont stations during the day, and every 10 minutes at night after 9:30 p.m.

