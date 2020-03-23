Watch where you park: Some areas still enforcing parking during coronavirus outbreak

It might be tempting to ignore that "no parking" sign while many businesses and schools are closed, but in areas like Montgomery County, tickets are still be given out.

In a release, the county said drivers are encouraged to follow normal rules when parking during coronavirus closures. Restricted area parking violations, disabled parking and safety-related violations will be strictly enforced.

However, parking meter enforcement has been relaxed in areas where businesses remain open for quick pickups. This includes restaurants, pharmacies and grocery stores.

Enforcement has been suspended in residential permit zones with non-metered, on-street parking. Free parking has been extended in the county’s Bonifant/Dixon garage and the Auburn/Del Ray Garage in Bethesda.

But, other than that, parking in other garages along with limited and metered parking spots could get you a ticket in Montgomery County.

In D.C., all rush hour parking restrictions have been suspended but tickets are still being given out for safety violations including blocking a fire hydrant.

