Police to DC-area drivers: Don’t take advantage of more open roads

"We have all available troopers still out there working," said a Virginia State Police spokesperson.

Drivers are seeing fewer cars on the road, but maybe not fewer police cars.

Virginia State Police said they’re stepping up their visibility amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

State police spokesperson Corinne Geller said they’re “just recognizing the fact that we are in such uncertain times right now, and we want to reassure the public that there is still a public safety presence.”

Geller said despite the virus outbreak, “we have all available troopers still out there working.”

She also had a warning to drivers who might want to take advantage of open roads: “Just because we are in uncertain times, that does not give you a free pass to drive recklessly or to drive dangerously out there.”

Maryland State Police spokesperson Greg Shipley said that amid the reduced traffic volume, “we would hope drivers do not choose to take this opportunity to violate traffic laws. Our troopers are still on patrol and will make traffic stops if the driving behavior warrants it.”

