Expect delays on the westbound Bay Bridge for roadwork

Crews on the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge will take advantage of better weather this week to resume their work — and that means more delays are in store for drivers.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said it expects the center lane of the westbound Bay Bridge will be closed from approximately 10:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Thursday and Friday as workers pour concrete.

The work was originally planned to start Wednesday but was pushed back due to weather. And closure times are not set in stone.

A long-term $27 million construction project has been underway to revitalize that part of the bridge, replacing road surfaces and lane-use signals. The work has led, at times, to massive backups and delays leading to the bridge.

The overlay sections involved in this week’s phase are longer, MDTA says, and will require over three hours to pour.

MDTA expects the resulting westbound delays could stretch for 3 miles and asks drivers to plan accordingly. Permit vehicles traveling with loads wider than 10 feet are restricted during lane closures and should adjust westbound travel times.

