Major backups expected at Bay Bridge this Thanksgiving

The Thanksgiving travel season is officially in full swing and that means avoiding areas that are expected to see major delays, including the Bay Bridge.

The Thanksgiving travel season is officially in full swing and that means avoiding areas that are expected to see major delays, including the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

Construction on the Bay Bridge will continue through the Thanksgiving travel week as folks hit the road. Workers will be on site around the clock — officials hope to complete the project as soon as possible.

Cashless tolls will be in effect to keep traffic moving along daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. now through Saturday, but John O’Neill, chief operating officer for the Maryland Transportation Authority, said during the holiday week, more than 465,000 vehicles are expected to cross the bridge.

Beginning Tuesday evening through Friday, eastbound traffic will be heavy. Thursday through Sunday, westbound traffic is expected to also bring serious delays.

The right lane on the westbound bridge will remain closed.

“Please plan on an extra 20 to 30 minutes if the bridge is in your travel plans,” O’Neill added.

Pete Rahn, secretary of the Maryland Department of Transportation, said drivers shouldn’t take any chances.

“We are doing what we can but I have to tell you, it’s still going to be unpleasant. Drivers should avoid the Bay Bridge,” he stressed, saying if the bridge is unavoidable, travelers should have a plan and expect delays before hitting the road.

For the latest on Bay Bridge traffic, call 1-877-229-7726 or visit baybridge.com. To sign up for email/text alerts or to view real-time traffic camera images on MDTA roadways, visit mdta.maryland.gov. MDTA is also on Facebook and Twitter.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.