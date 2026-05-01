Overnight Beltway lane closures begin Saturday in Prince George’s County

Weekend road closures kicked off Friday with protests and the grand reopening of a historic D.C. eatery. But bridge work starting Saturday could snarl your weekend plans. Here's what you need to know.

Two weeks of overnight bridge repairs begin Saturday on the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County.

Maryland’s highway agency is doing deck and joint repairs on the Interstate 495 southbound bridge over the Amtrak tracks.

A spokesman from the Maryland Department of Transportation said the part of the bridge that’s under construction is situated between Maryland Route 450, Exit 20 B-A, and U.S. Route 50 east, Exit 19-A, in Lanham, which heads toward Annapolis.

Weather permitting, the work is set to begin Saturday evening and should be complete by May 17, the State Highway Administration said.

This weekend, MDOT said crews is closing three right lanes on the Interstate 95/Beltway inner loop from 9 p.m. on Saturday through 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Repair crews are then scheduled to work Sundays through Thursdays from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and the May 16 and 17 weekend.

While work is underway, drivers can expect single, double and triple lane closures on those days and times.

The agency recommended that drivers build extra time into their trips or take alternate routes overnight until the repairs are finished.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

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