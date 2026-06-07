Get to know DC mayoral candidate Vincent Orange

WTOP sent questions to each candidate for D.C. mayor to help voters understand their options in June's primary election. Here are Vincent Orange's answers.

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Ahead of D.C.’s primary election in June, WTOP sent a questionnaire to all the candidates in each contested race, asking them to introduce themselves to voters, share their priorities and weigh in on some of the most pressing issues facing the District.

Candidates submitted their responses through an online form, and the answers published are verbatim.

The answers below are from Vincent Orange, who is running for D.C. Mayor against Kenyan McDuffie, Rini Sampath, Gary Goodweather, Janeese Lewis George, Ernest Johnson and Hope Solomon.

WTOP: Please briefly describe your professional background. What is your current job, and what experience or skills best prepare you to serve in this role?

Vincent Orange: I am Vincent Orange — former Ward 5 and At-Large Councilmember, attorney, CPA, and candidate for Mayor of the District of Columbia. I hold a Juris Doctor from Howard University School of Law and an LL.M. in Taxation from Georgetown University Law Center. I have also served as President and CEO of the DC Chamber of Commerce and Chief Financial Officer of the National Children’s Center, Inc. Throughout my career, I have delivered measurable results — expanding economic development, increasing opportunities for local businesses, and strengthening workforce initiatives. I led efforts to grow Certified Business Enterprise participation and supported policies like minimum wage increases with CPI indexing. Most recently, I have worked to expand paid youth apprenticeships, connecting D.C. residents — especially young people — to real career pathways. My experience in law, finance, and public service uniquely prepares me to manage the District’s budget, strengthen our economy, and deliver accountable, results-driven leadership. WTOP: What are your top three priorities if you are elected?

Vincent Orange: My top priorities are public safety, fiscal stability, and economic opportunity. First, restore public safety by increasing MPD staffing and strengthening prevention. Second, stabilize the District’s finances by addressing the budget gap and establishing a Revenue Alignment Commission to ensure resources are used effectively and as intended. Third, expand economic opportunity by targeting $2 billion in Certified Business Enterprise (CBE) contract opportunities and scaling paid youth apprenticeships to connect residents to careers. Measured outcomes: safer neighborhoods, fiscal discipline, and stronger job growth. WTOP: Public safety remains a top concern for District residents, including violent crime and youth‑involved incidents. As mayor, what would be your overall approach to public safety, and how would you balance enforcement, prevention, civil rights, and public trust? How would you work with or push back against the White House if federal intervention in District policing is proposed?

Vincent Orange: Public safety begins with presence, prevention, and trust. I will increase MPD staffing to restore visible policing, improve response times, and strengthen community engagement. Enforcement must be fair, constitutional, and focused on violent crime. At the same time, prevention is essential. I will expand violence interruption programs, mental health services, and paid youth apprenticeships to address root causes of crime. Civil rights and public trust are foundational. We must ensure accountability, transparency, and consistent training across the department. If federal intervention is proposed, I will defend D.C.’s authority while engaging constructively. I will work with the Attorney General to protect Home Rule and ensure any collaboration respects local control. Measured outcomes: reduced crime, improved response times, and stronger community trust. WTOP: The mayor has significant authority over public safety policy, enforcement, and youth services. What actions would you prioritize to reduce youth‑involved crime, and where do youth curfews fit into your overall public safety strategy, if at all?

Vincent Orange: Reducing youth-involved crime requires both structure and opportunity. I will expand after-school and evening programming, invest in recreation centers, and scale paid youth apprenticeships so young people have real pathways to income and careers. I support targeted, time-limited youth curfews in areas experiencing repeated disruptions, but only as part of a broader strategy. Curfews alone are not a solution — they must be paired with engagement, family support, and clear alternatives. We must also strengthen coordination between schools, social services, and public safety agencies to identify and support at-risk youth early. The goal is prevention, not punishment. Success will be measured by fewer incidents, higher youth engagement, and more young people connected to opportunity. WTOP: Congress retains the power to overturn DC laws and intervene in local decision‑making. As mayor, what specific actions would you take to protect and defend the District’s home rule on a day‑to‑day basis, even without full statehood?

Vincent Orange: I will defend D.C.’s Home Rule every day through legal, legislative, and strategic action. First, I will work closely with the Attorney General to challenge unlawful federal interference. Second, I will maintain strong, bipartisan relationships with Congress while making clear that local decisions belong to DC residents. Third, I will ensure transparent, fiscally sound governance — because strong management reduces opportunities for intervention. I will also elevate D.C.’s case nationally and build support for greater autonomy. Home Rule must be defended consistently — with discipline, advocacy, and results. WTOP: DC statehood enjoys strong local support but remains stalled at the federal level. Beyond stating your support or opposition, how would you realistically use the mayor’s office to advance the cause of statehood, and how would you measure progress during your term?

Vincent Orange: As mayor, I will treat statehood as both a civil rights and governance priority. I will build a national coalition of mayors, governors, and advocacy organizations to elevate DC statehood as a democracy issue. I will work with federal leaders to advance legislation while ensuring DC demonstrates strong governance, fiscal discipline, and readiness. Progress will be measured by increased congressional engagement, co-sponsorship of legislation, and expanded national support. Statehood requires persistence, strategy, and coalition-building—and I will lead on all three. WTOP: Recent congressional action has resulted in DC tax dollars being held back, forcing the city to revise its budget. How would you work with, or push back against, the White House and Congress to protect the District’s financial stability and prevent future budget disruptions?

Vincent Orange: I will approach federal challenges with discipline and strategy. First, I will work with the Attorney General to challenge actions that undermine DC’s budget authority. Second, I will engage Congress and the White House directly to protect the District’s financial stability. Internally, I will address the $1.1 billion budget gap through disciplined management and by establishing a Revenue Alignment Commission to ensure resources are used effectively and as intended. Measured outcomes: fiscal stability, protected local resources, and reduced disruption from federal actions. WTOP: Now that the Commanders stadium deal is final, what steps would you take as mayor to oversee its implementation and ensure public funds are protected, promises are kept, and surrounding communities benefit as intended?

Vincent Orange: The focus must be accountability, transparency, and community benefit. I will establish clear performance benchmarks and independent oversight to ensure public funds are protected and commitments are met. This includes tracking timelines, costs, and outcomes. I will prioritize local hiring, small business participation, and economic opportunities tied to the project. Surrounding communities must see real benefits — jobs, infrastructure, and development that serves residents. Measured outcomes: on-time delivery, responsible use of funds, and tangible community benefits. WTOP: Concerns about oversight and agency performance have followed several District departments in recent years. As mayor, what specific steps would you take to improve accountability, transparency and management across city government?

Vincent Orange: Accountability starts with leadership and systems. I will implement performance-based management across agencies, with clear metrics and public reporting. Agency leaders will be held accountable for results. I will strengthen oversight, improve transparency, and modernize operations to ensure efficient service delivery. Measured outcomes: better performance, faster services, and increased public trust. WTOP: As the cost of housing continues to rise in the District, what policies would you prioritize to improve affordability, and how should the city manage growth while considering the impact on existing neighborhoods?

Vincent Orange: We must increase supply, protect tenants, and ensure safe housing. I will accelerate affordable housing production through the Housing Production Trust Fund and partnerships. I will prioritize workforce housing and targeted support for vulnerable residents. At the same time, I will enforce tenant protections and improve housing conditions. Growth must include existing residents, preserve neighborhoods, and expand opportunity. Measured outcomes: more housing, lower cost burdens, and stronger communities. WTOP: As mayor, what would be your top education priorities, and how would you use the powers of the office to improve outcomes and equity across DCPS and public charter schools?

Vincent Orange: My priority is ensuring every student has a clear pathway to success. I will guarantee every graduate access to college, a paid youth apprenticeship with DC agencies, or entrepreneurship support. I will strengthen workforce alignment, expand career and technical education, and ensure equity across DCPS and charter schools. Measured outcomes: higher graduation rates, stronger career outcomes, and improved equity. WTOP: Muriel Bowser has served as mayor for more than a decade and shaped major policies on development, public safety, housing, and the District’s relationship with the White House and Congress. If elected, what parts of her agenda or governing approach would you continue and what would you change as the city faces a new political moment?

Vincent Orange: Mayor Bowser has delivered progress in economic development, maintaining fiscal stability and protecting Home Rule. Those are important foundations. However, new challenges require urgency — including solving the $1.1 billion budget gap and ensuring government performance and accountability. I will establish a Revenue Alignment Commission to ensure resources are used effectively and as intended. This moment calls for disciplined leadership, measurable results, and expanded opportunity for all residents. WTOP: Residents across the District continue to raise concerns about DC’s 911 system, including long wait times, dropped calls, and delayed emergency responses. As mayor, what specific steps would you take to fix the system and how would you hold leadership accountable if problems persist?

Vincent Orange: Fixing the 911 system requires urgency and accountability. I will conduct a full operational review, invest in staffing and technology, and establish clear performance standards. Leadership will be held accountable for meeting those standards. We must ensure calls are answered promptly, executed correctly, and responses are timely. Measured outcomes: faster response times, fewer dropped calls, and restored public confidence. WTOP: What’s one place, tradition or moment that makes DC feel like home to you?

Vincent Orange: D.C. feels like home during Emancipation Day celebrations — bringing together history, culture, and community. It reflects the resilience, pride, and shared identity that define this city. WTOP: What’s something about you that voters would never learn from your résumé or campaign website?

Vincent Orange: I’ve spent much of my life in service, but what matters most to me is family. Being married for over four decades and spending time with my grandchildren keeps me grounded and reminds me why public service matters.

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