Get to know DC mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George

Public safety remains a top concern for District residents, including violent crime and youth‑involved incidents. As mayor, what would be your overall approach to public safety, and how would you balance enforcement, prevention, civil rights, and public trust? How would you work with or push back against the White House if federal intervention in District policing is proposed?

Any violence in our community is unacceptable. As mayor, I will use all available tools to drive down crime-, keeping us safe with prevention, intervention, and enforcement, just as I did as a prosecutor at D.C.’s Office of the Attorney General and as Ward 4 Councilmember addressing crime on Kennedy Street and in Petworth.

Enforcement: our police play a key safety role. I will report statistics honestly, allocate officers where needed, strengthen community relations. This will ensure we impart swift and certain consequences for wrongoing.

Intervention: A few individuals instigate the most violence. We will focus on those individuals with carrots (such as access to education or job training) and sticks (the promise of swift consequences if they violate the safety of our communities). Baltimore has succeeded in driving down crime through the deployment of effective intervention strategies, and so will we.

Prevention: I will create Community Hubs – safe, fun and enriching places for families and young people. These centralized locations will connect people with job programs and mental health services, partnering with community organizations. We need agencies to work together and residents to know how to access critical services.

We cannot and will not tolerate violence in our communities.