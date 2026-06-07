Get to know DC mayoral candidate Gary Goodweather

Washington, D.C. should never be placed in a position where its locally raised tax dollars are treated as leverage in federal political disputes. When I am mayor, I will aggressively advocate for the District’s budget autonomy while building strong and effective relationships with Congress and regional politicians to reduce the likelihood of future disruptions. However, the city must strengthen its own financial position. We cannot continue relying on unsustainable spending growth while economic activity and population growth slows significantly. I will focus on restoring long-term fiscal stability by growing the tax base, supporting small businesses, attracting new employers and residents, reforming burdensome commercial and real estate tax policies, and conducting top-to-bottom audits of agency spending and performance. When necessary, I will publicly and energetically push back against congressional interference that threatens essential city services or undermines Home Rule. By demonstrating responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars and maintaining strong reserve funds, we are protecting D.C. financially, ensuring the city is better prepared for federal uncertainty. My role as mayor will not only be to fight for D.C.’s autonomy, but also to ensure the District is economically resilient enough to withstand political instability beyond our control.