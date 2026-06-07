Get to know DC mayoral candidate Ernest Johnson

Please briefly describe your professional background. What is your current job, and what experience or skills best prepare you to serve in this role?

I am a native Washingtonian, a Harvard-educated graduate student in government at Harvard Extension School, and a graduate of the University of Maryland, where I earned a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies with a minor in mathematics.

Professionally, I am a retired real estate investor and longtime community organizer with decades of experience navigating development, housing, and public-private partnerships in Washington, D.C. I managed Marion Barry’s first mayoral campaign, giving me firsthand insight into governing, coalition-building, and delivering results for residents.

I currently serve as Chairman of the Friends of the Frank Reeves Center, where I have led efforts to ensure public land is used for the highest and best benefit of D.C. residents. My work has focused on accountability, equitable development, and protecting community interests.

My background combines academic training, real-world business experience, and decades of public service. That blend prepares me to manage the city’s budget responsibly, demand accountability from agencies, and ensure that every policy decision puts D.C. residents first.