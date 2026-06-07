Get to know DC mayoral candidate Ernest Johnson

Follow WTOP’s team coverage of the D.C. primary and Election 2026 online, on air at 103.5 FM or on the WTOP News app.
Ahead of D.C.’s primary election in June, WTOP sent a questionnaire to all the candidates in each contested race, asking them to introduce themselves to voters, share their priorities and weigh in on some of the most pressing issues facing the District.
Candidates submitted their responses through an online form, and the answers published are verbatim.
The answers below are from Ernest Johnson, who is running for D.C. Mayor against Kenyan McDuffie, Rini Sampath, Gary Goodweather, Janeese Lewis George, Vincent Orange and Hope Solomon.
- WTOP:
Please briefly describe your professional background. What is your current job, and what experience or skills best prepare you to serve in this role?
- Ernest Johnson:
I am a native Washingtonian, a Harvard-educated graduate student in government at Harvard Extension School, and a graduate of the University of Maryland, where I earned a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies with a minor in mathematics.
Professionally, I am a retired real estate investor and longtime community organizer with decades of experience navigating development, housing, and public-private partnerships in Washington, D.C. I managed Marion Barry’s first mayoral campaign, giving me firsthand insight into governing, coalition-building, and delivering results for residents.
I currently serve as Chairman of the Friends of the Frank Reeves Center, where I have led efforts to ensure public land is used for the highest and best benefit of D.C. residents. My work has focused on accountability, equitable development, and protecting community interests.
My background combines academic training, real-world business experience, and decades of public service. That blend prepares me to manage the city’s budget responsibly, demand accountability from agencies, and ensure that every policy decision puts D.C. residents first.
- WTOP:
What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
- Ernest Johnson:
My top three priorities are affordability, public safety, and education.
First, I will lower the cost of living by auditing development deals, stopping waste, and ensuring public assets like RFK are leveraged to build wealth for residents.
Second, I will restore public safety through accountable policing, better training, and a focus on prevention and opportunity for young people.
Third, I will strengthen education by investing in workforce pipelines, vocational training, and ensuring every resident who wants a job can get one.
Every policy and dollar in my administration will be aligned with improving residents’ quality of life.
- WTOP:
Public safety remains a top concern for District residents, including violent crime and youth‑involved incidents. As mayor, what would be your overall approach to public safety, and how would you balance enforcement, prevention, civil rights, and public trust? How would you work with or push back against the White House if federal intervention in District policing is proposed?
- Ernest Johnson:
Public safety starts with accountability, professionalism, and trust. I will ensure the Metropolitan Police Department is fully staffed, properly trained, and focused on precision policing — targeting repeat violent offenders while respecting civil rights. We will expand nonlethal force training, de-escalation, and modern facilities, including partnerships with federal resources for advanced training standards.
Prevention is equally critical. I will invest in year-round youth engagement, workforce pipelines, and community-based violence interruption to address the root causes of crime. Every young person in D.C. who wants a job will have access to one — because opportunity is public safety.
We will rebuild trust through transparency, strong oversight, and zero tolerance for misconduct, including addressing the small number of officers who undermine the badge.
If the White House proposes federal intervention, I will work collaboratively where it benefits residents, but firmly push back against any overreach that undermines local control. As the nation’s capital, we must demonstrate that we can govern ourselves effectively. My administration will insist on partnership — not takeover — while advancing the case for full self-governance and statehood.
- WTOP:
The mayor has significant authority over public safety policy, enforcement, and youth services. What actions would you prioritize to reduce youth‑involved crime, and where do youth curfews fit into your overall public safety strategy, if at all?
- Ernest Johnson:
I do not support broad, permanent 8 p.m. youth curfew zones as a long-term solution. While targeted, temporary curfews may be necessary to restore order during specific public safety emergencies, they cannot substitute for real investment in our young people. “Teen takeovers” are a symptom of deeper issues — growing poverty, neglected neighborhoods, and a lack of structured opportunities that have gone unaddressed for years.
My administration will treat any curfew as a short-term tool, not a policy foundation. The long-term solution is engagement, opportunity, and accountability. I will launch a Mayor’s Beautification Task Force employing 3,000 D.C. youth, providing paid work, mentorship, and pride in their communities. When young people have jobs, structure, and a stake in their neighborhoods, we prevent disorder before it starts.
- WTOP:
Congress retains the power to overturn DC laws and intervene in local decision‑making. As mayor, what specific actions would you take to protect and defend the District’s home rule on a‑day-to-day‑basis, even without full statehood?
- Ernest Johnson:
Protecting D.C.’s home rule requires disciplined, daily engagement — not just rhetoric. As mayor, I will build a permanent federal relations operation that maintains constant communication with Congress, the White House, and regional partners to anticipate and defuse threats before they become law.
Respect of leadership is so important in this election and will be reflective of our relationship with Congress and the White House. I will lead with professionalism and credibility, so D.C. is treated as a serious governing partner, not an afterthought.
I will aggressively defend local laws through legal action, when necessary, At the same time, I will build bipartisan coalitions in Congress, especially with members who understand urban governance, to protect our budget autonomy and legislative authority.
Finally, I will mobilize a national statehood coalition, engaging mayors, governors, and civic organizations to apply consistent pressure for self-governance. Until we achieve full statehood, my approach will be clear: collaborate where possible, push back when necessary, and never compromise the rights of D.C. residents.
- WTOP:
DC statehood enjoys strong local support but remains stalled at the federal level. Beyond stating your support or opposition, how would you realistically use the mayor’s office to advance the cause of statehood, and how would you measure progress during your term?
- Ernest Johnson:
I support D.C. statehood, but the mayor must move it from symbolism to strategy. I will use the office to build a disciplined, national coalition, engaging mayors, governors, labor, business leaders, and civil rights organizations, to make statehood a governance issue, not just a D.C. issue. I will also establish a permanent federal affairs team to work Congress daily, targeting persuadable members and aligning statehood with broader democracy and economic fairness priorities.
Democrats have let us down on full representation historically. Eleanor Holmes Norton had the votes lined up, with Kamala Harris prepared to break a tie and Joe Biden ready to sign, but members from West Virginia and Arizona voted against us. That reality demands a bipartisan, pressure-based approach moving forward.
I will also push incremental gains: budget autonomy protections, expanded local authority over courts and the National Guard, and limiting congressional riders. Progress will be measured by co-sponsor growth in Congress, successful defense of local laws, federal partnerships that respect home rule, and tangible expansions of D.C.’s governing authority.
- WTOP:
Recent congressional action has resulted in DC tax dollars being held back, forcing the city to revise its budget. How would you work with, or push back against, the White House and Congress to protect the District’s financial stability and prevent future budget disruptions?
- Ernest Johnson:
D.C.’s budget should not be a political bargaining chip. As mayor, I will maintain constant, high-level engagement with Congress and the White House to prevent disruptions before they occur, because protecting our financial stability requires daily coordination, not last-minute reactions.
I will push for structural protections, including advancing true budget autonomy and advocating for multiyear federal agreements that insulate D.C. funds from continuing resolution politics. At the same time, I will build bipartisan relationships with key appropriators and oversight committees to ensure they understand the real-world impact of withholding locally raised tax dollars.
When necessary, I will work with the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia to challenge unlawful interference. But just as important, I will lead with credibility demonstrating strong fiscal management, transparent budgeting, and disciplined spending so D.C. is viewed as a responsible partner.
If Congress overreaches, I will not hesitate to push back publicly and nationally. My administration will mobilize a coalition of local leaders, national organizations, and residents to make clear: D.C. residents pay federal taxes and deserve control over their own local budget.
- WTOP:
Now that the Commanders stadium deal is final, what steps would you take as mayor to oversee its implementation and ensure public funds are protected, promises are kept, and surrounding communities benefit as intended?
- Ernest Johnson:
The deal is not final, and as mayor, I will treat it that way. My first step will be to retain the law firm Arnold & Porter to review and renegotiate key provisions to protect taxpayers and strengthen community benefits. That includes advancing my proposal for a 26% ownership stake in the Washington Commanders for D.C. taxpayers, giving residents a real seat at the table in decisions that shape development, jobs, and long-term value.
Critically, this agreement will include a “tagalong provision,” meaning if the team is ever sold, D.C. taxpayers will receive 26% of the sale price. That ensures residents benefit not just from today’s development, but from future appreciation and long-term wealth creation.
Second, I will establish strict oversight: enforceable community benefits agreements, local hiring requirements, affordable housing benchmarks, and small business participation backed by transparent reporting and penalties for noncompliance.
Third, I will protect public funds by requiring independent audits, phased financing tied to performance milestones, and full disclosure of all subsidies and returns. No blank checks.
Finally, surrounding communities must benefit first, last, and always — through infrastructure, anti-displacement protections, and pathways to ownership.
- WTOP:
Concerns about oversight and agency performance have followed several District departments in recent years. As mayor, what specific steps would you take to improve accountability, transparency and management across city government?
- Ernest Johnson:
Accountability starts with leadership and clear expectations. We have 30,000 of the most dedicated public servants in the country, and under my administration they will have leadership focused on performance, integrity, and results, free from favoritism or exclusion.
I will implement agency scorecards with measurable benchmarks tied to service delivery, budgets, and outcomes, published regularly for public review. Every agency head will be held accountable through performance contracts, with consequences for failure and incentives for excellence.
We will strengthen oversight by empowering the Office of the Inspector General for the District of Columbia and working closely with the Council of the District of Columbia to ensure real-time transparency, not after-the-fact audits.
I will also modernize government operations — digitizing services, reducing bureaucratic delays, and creating a centralized public dashboard so residents can track agency performance, spending, and project timelines.
Finally, I will enforce a culture of ethics and professionalism across government, with mandatory management training and zero tolerance for misconduct. The goal is simple: a government that works efficiently, treats people fairly, and earns the trust of D.C. residents every day.
- WTOP:
As the cost of housing continues to rise in the District, what policies would you prioritize to improve affordability, and how should the city manage growth while considering the impact on existing neighborhoods?
- Ernest Johnson:
Housing affordability requires a reset in how the District builds and who benefits. I will prioritize producing housing without relying on the same developer-driven model that has driven up costs. That means partnering with nonprofits, community land trusts, certified minority contractors, and workforce programs, including returning citizens and high school vocational students — to lower construction costs and expand ownership opportunities.
I will audit the last 36 months of residential development to ensure compliance with local hiring and affordable housing commitments, and enforce penalties where promises were not kept. Public land will be used strategically prioritizing mixed-income housing, long-term affordability, and pathways to homeownership for D.C. residents.
To manage growth, we must protect existing neighborhoods from displacement. I will expand tenant protections, strengthen property tax relief for seniors and long-term residents, and require community benefits agreements tied to new development.
Finally, growth must be inclusive and planned, aligning housing with transportation, schools, and jobs. The goal is not just to build more units, but to build stable communities where residents can afford to stay, grow, and build generational wealth.
- WTOP:
As mayor, what would be your top education priorities, and how would you use the powers of the office to improve outcomes and equity across DCPS and public charter schools?
- Ernest Johnson:
Education must deliver real outcomes for every child, regardless of ZIP code. My top priority is a clear, measurable standard: from pre-K through 5th grade, every student will be proficient in reading, writing, and arithmetic. That foundation is non-negotiable.
From 6th through 12th grade, every school will offer strong STEM and vocational pathways — so students graduate prepared for college, careers, or entrepreneurship. We will align curriculum with workforce opportunities and expand partnerships with local industries.
I will use the mayor’s oversight of District of Columbia Public Schools and collaboration with the DC Public Charter School Board to set performance benchmarks, ensure accountability, and direct resources to schools that need them most.
Equity requires more than funding — it requires support. My administration will expand wraparound services for homeless, disabled, and low-income students, including mental health care, nutrition, and family support.
Finally, I will demand transparency and results from school leadership. Every dollar must improve student achievement. Our goal is simple: a system where every child in D.C. has the skills, support, and opportunity to succeed.
- WTOP:
Muriel Bowser has served as mayor for more than a decade and shaped major policies on development, public safety, housing, and the District’s relationship with the White House and Congress. If elected, what parts of her agenda or governing approach would you continue and what would you change as the city faces a new political moment?
- Ernest Johnson:
No answer at this time.
- WTOP:
Residents across the District continue to raise concerns about DC’s 911 system, including long wait times, dropped calls, and delayed emergency responses. As mayor, what specific steps would you take to fix the system and how would you hold leadership accountable if problems persist?
- Ernest Johnson:
Fixing 911 is a non-negotiable public safety priority. On day one, I will order a full operational audit of the Office of Unified Communications, including staffing, call-handling protocols, dispatch times, and system reliability. A review of technology and leadership will be immediately undertaken.
We will modernize the system by upgrading call-routing technology, improving redundancy to prevent dropped calls, and integrating real-time data with police, fire, and EMS. I will also address staffing shortages with aggressive recruitment, better training, and retention incentives to ensure calls are answered quickly and professionally.
Accountability will be clear and public. I will implement performance benchmarks, answer times, dispatch times, and response outcomes, reported in a public dashboard updated regularly. Leadership will have defined performance contracts, and failure to meet standards will result in immediate corrective action, including personnel changes if necessary.
Finally, I will establish an independent oversight review to ensure transparency and rebuild public trust. When residents call 911, they must know help is coming — fast, reliable, and accountable.
- WTOP:
What’s one place, tradition or moment that makes DC feel like home to you?
- Ernest Johnson:
What makes D.C. feel like home is my family — my children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and caring for my 93-year-old mother under one roof. It’s also the shared spirit of this city, from neighborhood gatherings to everyday conversations with residents who love D.C. as deeply as I do. Above all, it’s the real possibility that our nation’s capital can become the greatest city on earth.
- WTOP:
What’s something about you that voters would never learn from your résumé or campaign website?
- Ernest Johnson:
Something voters won’t find on my résumé is that I’m an outstanding amateur boxer and a serious chess and cards player — I enjoy strategy as much as discipline. I also rebuilt my life from a troubled teenage past to later work with Richard Nixon and Jimmy Carter. And as a radio producer at WAMU, I’m the only one to have interviewed a sitting U.S. president.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.