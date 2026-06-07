Get to know DC mayoral candidate Kenyan McDuffie

Follow WTOP’s team coverage of the D.C. primary and Election 2026 online, on air at 103.5 FM or on the WTOP News app.
Ahead of D.C.’s primary election in June, WTOP sent a questionnaire to all the candidates in each contested race, asking them to introduce themselves to voters, share their priorities and weigh in on some of the most pressing issues facing the District.
Candidates submitted their responses through an online form, and the answers published are verbatim.
The answers below are from Kenyan McDuffie, who’s running for D.C. Mayor against Ernest Johnson, Rini Sampath, Gary Goodweather, Janeese Lewis George, Vincent Orange and Hope Solomon.
- WTOP:
Please briefly describe your professional background. What is your current job, and what experience or skills best prepare you to serve in this role?
- Kenyan McDuffie:
I put myself through college by carrying mail for the U.S. Postal Service before earning degrees from Howard University and the University of Maryland School of Law. I worked for Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, became a local prosecutor in Prince George’s County and went on to serve as a civil rights attorney at the DOJ under President Obama, holding bad actors accountable and delivering justice to those whose rights had been violated.
Over more than 13 years on the D.C. Council as a Ward 5 and At-Large Council member, I authored and passed landmark legislation on affordable housing, tenant and worker protections, public safety accountability and closing racial and economic gaps. I chaired the Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety, where I launched one of the nation’s first large-scale police body-worn camera programs, passed comprehensive juvenile justice reform, and a national model on violence interruption and prevention.
My record shows I can turn bold ideas into law. As Mayor, I will bring that same drive to make D.C. more affordable, safe and filled with opportunity across the city.
- WTOP:
What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
- Kenyan McDuffie:
My priorities as mayor are to lower housing costs, make every neighborhood safer and ensure D.C.’s prosperity reaches every ward and every resident. I will fully staff an understaffed MPD, invest more in a behavioral health approach to neighborhoods plagued with violence and rebuild trust between police and communities. I’ll bring down housing costs by building more homes, using city dollars wisely to expand affordable housing, and protecting affordable multifamily buildings from being lost in a tough economy. Finally, I will diversify our economy, invest in workforce development pathways, and close the racial wealth gap.
- WTOP:
Public safety remains a top concern for District residents, including violent crime and youth‑involved incidents. As mayor, what would be your overall approach to public safety, and how would you balance enforcement, prevention, civil rights, and public trust? How would you work with or push back against the White House if federal intervention in District policing is proposed?
- Kenyan McDuffie:
My approach to public safety treats violence as a public health crisis, not just an enforcement challenge. I authored the NEAR Act to address the root causes of crime through violence interruption, public health resources, wraparound services, and targeted support for those at highest risk. As Mayor, I will fully implement the NEAR Act and align MPD, behavioral health, housing, and human services around clear goals, shared responsibility, and measurable outcomes.
I will also rightsize MPD. More than $100 million in overtime is not a strategy — it is a staffing failure. I will recruit enough officers to reduce that burden, with a focus of recruiting from D.C. residents, and strengthen community policing across all 8 wards.
And let me be clear: a federal takeover of MPD is a red line. D.C.’s police department answers to Washingtonians. I will use every political and legal tool available to protect local control, constitutional policing, and the civil rights of our residents. Public safety and civil rights are not competing priorities — they go hand in hand. When residents trust their police department, communities are safer.
- WTOP:
The mayor has significant authority over public safety policy, enforcement and youth services. What actions would you prioritize to reduce youth‑involved crime, and where do youth curfews fit into your overall public safety strategy, if at all?
- Kenyan McDuffie:
I support temporary curfew measures in specific areas where teen takeovers are causing harm to communities and to teens themselves. Government has a responsibility to act when large groups overwhelm public spaces and put residents at risk. A temporary, geographically-bounded curfew gives law enforcement a tool to restore order while longer-term solutions take hold.
Curfews alone aren’t enough. We must give our youth a safer, more engaging alternative to the status quo, which is why I released “Every Child, Every Step.” The plan calls for expanding after-school programming, meaningful summer jobs, and mentorship opportunities that provide young people with a safe place to be, something to look forward to, and support that builds them up.
Curfews address the immediate disruption. The deeper work is addressing the root causes of youth crime, including poverty, lack of opportunity, trauma, and the absence of consistent adult support. As Mayor, I will pursue both with equal urgency.
- WTOP:
Congress retains the power to overturn D.C. laws and intervene in local decision‑making. As mayor, what specific actions would you take to protect and defend the District’s home rule on a‑day-to-day‑basis, even without full statehood?
- Kenyan McDuffie:
I will bolster resources for the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel to mount legal challenges against any federal interference in D.C’s affairs. The District needs a well-funded legal operation ready to act the moment Congress or the administration oversteps.
Also, I will strengthen the District’s federal advocacy operation by doubling the size and budget of the Office of Federal Affairs. This means implementing a year-round federal strategy to fight for statehood and push back against harmful congressional riders. Washingtonians deserve representatives who are in the room and on offense, not scrambling reactively after decisions have already been made.
Finally, I will build coalitions with other governors and city mayors to make the public case for statehood. D.C. cannot win this fight alone. By aligning with elected leaders across the country who understand what it means to have their communities’ voices diminished, we can shift the political calculus in Congress and move statehood from aspiration to reality.
- WTOP:
D.C. statehood enjoys strong local support but remains stalled at the federal level. Beyond stating your support or opposition, how would you realistically use the mayor’s office to advance the cause of statehood, and how would you measure progress during your term?
- Kenyan McDuffie:
D.C. statehood has overwhelming support among Washingtonians, and as Mayor I will use every tool available to turn that local consensus into national momentum.
As previously stated, my administration will boost the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel, strengthen the District’s federal advocacy operation, and end cooperation with ICE on Day 1 to signal that D.C. governs itself as a full partner in American democracy. I will take the case directly to the American people by investing in community-based statehood, organizing so D.C. residents show up in congressional offices and swing-state media markets. Legislation reducing the federally mandated district to its constitutional footprint represents the clearest path forward, and my administration will actively champion it. At national conferences of mayors, governors and civil rights organizations, I will make the case that D.C. statehood is inseparable from voting rights and equal citizenship. The federal affairs office will cultivate allies in key swing congressional districts to build real bipartisan pressure.
Progress will be tracked through new congressional cosponsors, national polling shifts, and formal endorsements from national organizations during my term. The goal is making D.C. statehood a mainstream American issue.
- WTOP:
Recent congressional action has resulted in D.C. tax dollars being held back, forcing the city to revise its budget. How would you work with, or push back against the White House and Congress to protect the District’s financial stability and prevent future budget disruptions?
- Kenyan McDuffie:
D.C.’s budget should be set by D.C. residents, not weaponized by Congress. I will engage the federal government strategically, working with the White House and Congress where it benefits our city, like on Union Station, RFK Stadium, and federal investment in our infrastructure and workforce, and aggressively fight back when necessary.
Congressional rescission of locally-funded programs is unacceptable. The $1.1 billion shortfall Congress created is an attack on Washingtonians who pay federal taxes and deserve better. I will not allow MPD to be used as an arm of ICE, and I will resist any federal attempt to seize control of our police department or criminal justice system.
I started my career working for the “Warrior on the Hill,” Eleanor Holmes Norton. As mayor, I will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the D.C. delegate, build coalitions with mayors and governors facing the same federal overreach, bolster the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel to mount legal challenges, and expand our federal advocacy operation. I will make the case directly to the American people that what Congress is doing to D.C. is an assault on democracy itself. D.C. will not be a bargaining chip under a McDuffie Administration.
- WTOP:
Now that the Commanders stadium deal is final, what steps would you take as mayor to oversee its implementation and ensure public funds are protected, promises are kept, and surrounding communities benefit as intended?
- Kenyan McDuffie:
The RFK deal is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for D.C., and as mayor I will ensure every promise made to Washingtonians is kept.
On accountability, I will appoint a dedicated implementation team with a public-facing dashboard tracking every milestone, from First Source hiring to CBE participation, so residents can see in real time whether promises are being kept. Cost overruns are on the team, not the District, and I will hold to that.
On community benefits, I helped to secure a $50 million community reinvestment fund for Wards 5, 7 and 8, along with two new grocery stores in Ward 7 to address the food desert that has existed there for too long. I will track displacement pressures in surrounding neighborhoods and use those reinvestment dollars proactively.
On transit, I will direct the transit funding in the deal to improve the existing Metro station and build Bus Rapid Transit on the H Street corridor from Benning Road to Union Station, ready by Opening Day.
On housing, I will fast-track the 6,000 homes planned for the site, including the 30% affordable units, by reversing the Council’s decision to subject that housing to standard zoning procedures, which could delay delivery into the 2040s.
- WTOP:
Concerns about oversight and agency performance have followed several District departments in recent years. As mayor, what specific steps would you take to improve accountability, transparency and management across city government?
- Kenyan McDuffie:
Washingtonians deserve a government that performs, and as mayor, I will build accountability into every agency from Day 1.
Government should be an open book. I will launch public performance dashboards across all major agencies showing spending, service delivery metrics, and outcomes in real time. No resident should have to file a FOIA request to find out what their government is doing with their tax dollars. I will also implement all outstanding D.C. auditor recommendations and track agency compliance publicly.
On fiscal management, I will rightsize MPD to end the $100M+ in annual overtime spending that reflects a management failure. I will also commit funding toward replacing the aging jail facility, which exposes the District to significant legal and moral liability.
On education, I will create parent-facing dashboards giving families direct visibility into attendance records, grades, and progress reports. I will establish a new disability services division so every child with an IEP receives the support they are legally owed.
On city services, I will upgrade 311 with responsible advanced technology deployment, including artificial intelligence to resolve routine requests faster, and redeploy the freed capacity to address chronic 911 understaffing. Every resident who calls for help deserves a timely response.
- WTOP:
As the cost of housing continues to rise in the District, what policies would you prioritize to improve affordability, and how should the city manage growth while considering the impact on existing neighborhoods?
- Kenyan McDuffie:
The District must pursue economic growth with guardrails so that working people are not left behind as the city expands. My housing plan targets 12,000 new units built and 20,000 affordable units preserved by 2030, while cutting permitting and approval timelines by 50% so that projects move from proposal to construction at a pace the city’s needs actually demand. I will distribute new development across all eight wards rather than concentrating it in a handful of corridors, which relieves displacement pressure in neighborhoods that have historically absorbed the heaviest load. To bring more Washingtonians into homeownership, I will double the number of first-time D.C. homebuyers within five years through expanded HPAP funding and shared-equity models.
On the cost-of-living side, I will expand the Keep Child Care Affordable Tax Credit and open District-owned space to childcare providers at reduced rent, directly lowering what families pay. I will open an Affordability Docket at the Public Service Commission and move residents into automatic enrollment in utility savings programs so that households are not leaving money on the table.
Growth with guardrails are what make growth sustainable for the Washingtonians who built this city and deserve to remain in it.
- WTOP:
As mayor, what would be your top education priorities, and how would you use the powers of the office to improve outcomes and equity across DCPS and public charter schools?
- Kenyan McDuffie:
My top education priorities are ending school overcrowding, reversing chronic absenteeism, and delivering on the promise of special education.
On overcrowding, I will deliver better schools in every neighborhood so students no longer have to compete in a lottery system and get bussed across the city just to access a quality education. Every child deserves a great school in their own neighborhood, and my capital investments will make that possible.
On chronic absenteeism, intervention must begin the moment a student starts missing school, not after the pattern is already entrenched. That means coordinating schools, families, social workers and community partners to address the root causes underneath missed days, including housing instability, transportation gaps and unmet health and mental health needs. I will fund dedicated attendance counselors in every school and hold principals accountable for early outreach.
On special education, every child with an IEP deserves a fully resourced, staffed and implemented program. I will hold OSSE, DCPS, and charter LEAs accountable for federal and local compliance. Audits will be regular, findings will be public, and noncompliance will carry real consequences. No family should have to fight the school system to get their child what the law already guarantees.
- WTOP:
Muriel Bowser has served as mayor for more than a decade and shaped major policies on development, public safety, housing, and the District’s relationship with the White House and Congress. If elected, what parts of her agenda or governing approach would you continue and what would you change as the city faces a new political moment?
- Kenyan McDuffie:
Mayor Bowser has made real contributions to the District over more than a decade of service, but our city is ready for a new direction, a new sense of urgency, and a mayor who can meet this political moment with a different approach.
I would continue the commitment to fully funding Metro, which keeps our city connected, supports workers and families, and helps drive our economy.
On public safety, I will prioritize stronger recruitment and retention for MPD, while fully implementing community-based violence prevention. On youth curfew, I will use a temporary curfew where necessary, but pair it with real investments that address the root causes and give young people safer, better options.
On immigration and local control, I will end MPD cooperation with ICE on Day 1.
On housing, I will move faster and push harder than the current administration.
And on childcare, I will restore the Pay Equity Fund for early childhood educators, who are overwhelmingly women of color and have been chronically underpaid. I will also restore the Local Child Tax Credit and expand the Keep Child Care Affordable Tax Credit for families who earn too much for subsidies but still struggle with costs.
- WTOP:
Residents across the District continue to raise concerns about D.C.’s 911 system, including long wait times, dropped calls, and delayed emergency responses. As mayor, what specific steps would you take to fix the system and how would you hold leadership accountable if problems persist?
- Kenyan McDuffie:
Fixing DC’s 911 system is a top priority for me. I will fully fund the Office of Unified Communications and make reducing wait times and dropped calls a measurable, publicly reported goal with quarterly benchmarks. I will hire more 911 call takers immediately, with competitive pay and a clear pipeline so the agency is never chronically understaffed again. I will integrate AI-assisted call routing and triage to reduce average handle time and get callers connected to the right responder faster. I will shift nonemergency calls to an upgraded, AI-enhanced 311 system, so that 911 operators are handling genuine emergencies, and I will cross-train 311 staff so they staff 911 instead. I will expand mental health support for 911 staffers, because high burnout and turnover are part of why the system keeps failing. If OUC leadership does not hit performance targets after a defined period, I will make staffing changes. Residents calling for help deserve an immediate answer, and my administration will deliver one.
- WTOP:
What’s one place, tradition or moment that makes D.C. feel like home to you?
- Kenyan McDuffie:
Attending the DCPS Turkey Bowl Football Championship. It brings together students, families, alumni, coaches, and neighbors from across the city around school pride, community, and a shared love for our young people. The annual event reminds us that D.C. is more than the federal government and national monuments; D.C. is defined and made special by our neighborhoods, schools, families and the traditions that connect us across generations.
- WTOP:
What’s something about you that voters would never learn from your résumé or campaign website?
- Kenyan McDuffie:
I am a proud girl dad through and through. When I’m not working or spending quality time at home with my family, you will probably find me in the bleachers of a gymnasium cheering on my girls at one of their games. Those moments are priceless to me. They remind me what this work is really about: building a city where every child has the support, care and greater opportunity than the generation before them.
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