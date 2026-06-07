Get to know DC mayoral candidate Kenyan McDuffie

Please briefly describe your professional background. What is your current job, and what experience or skills best prepare you to serve in this role?

I put myself through college by carrying mail for the U.S. Postal Service before earning degrees from Howard University and the University of Maryland School of Law. I worked for Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, became a local prosecutor in Prince George’s County and went on to serve as a civil rights attorney at the DOJ under President Obama, holding bad actors accountable and delivering justice to those whose rights had been violated.

Over more than 13 years on the D.C. Council as a Ward 5 and At-Large Council member, I authored and passed landmark legislation on affordable housing, tenant and worker protections, public safety accountability and closing racial and economic gaps. I chaired the Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety, where I launched one of the nation’s first large-scale police body-worn camera programs, passed comprehensive juvenile justice reform, and a national model on violence interruption and prevention.

My record shows I can turn bold ideas into law. As Mayor, I will bring that same drive to make D.C. more affordable, safe and filled with opportunity across the city.