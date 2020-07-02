Teens, 14 and 16, charged with murder of girl found off Frederick trail

Two teens, who are 14 and 16, face first-degree murder charges in the death of a 17-year-old girl whose body was found off a walking trail in Frederick, Maryland, over the weekend.

Richard Eugene Cartnail III, 16, and Caliyah Dawnae Lobaugh, 14, both of Frederick, were arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the killing of Katherine Dawson, of Hagerstown.

Cartnail and Lobaugh are being charged as adults.

Dawson was found dead behind Briargrove Court on Saturday around 5 p.m., according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 301-600-4017. Tips can also be left anonymously on the sheriff’s office tip line at 301-600-4131.

Below is a map of the area where the body was found.