Suspect riding scooter accused of sexually assaulting 4 women in Woodbridge

Police believe the same scooter-riding suspect is behind five instances of sexual assault in the Powells Creek area, with the latest incident April 17.

Officers believe the same scooter-riding suspect is behind five other instances of sexual assault in the Powells Creek area, spanning from last spring to April 17. (Courtesy Prince William County police) Courtesy Prince William County police A composite photo of the male suspect on a scooter. He’s wanted for allegedly inappropriately touching multiple women. (Courtesy Prince William County Police) Courtesy Prince William County Police ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

A fourth woman has told police she was inappropriately touched by a male suspect riding a black electric scooter in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Officers believe the same scooter-riding suspect is behind five other instances of sexual assault in the Powells Creek area, spanning from last spring to April 17. None of the women were physically injured.

Prince William County police have said the male suspect is possibly in his late teens or early 20s, and about 5 foot, 8 inches tall with medium-length brown hair. At times, he’s worn glasses, a black T-shirt and grey shorts.

In the incident last week, a 45-year-old woman said she was walking on Blue Pool Drive near Paper Mill Lane at around 3:30 p.m., when the suspect inappropriately touched her, police said.

Most of the assaults took place over the span of a couple hours on March 10.

The first woman to report an assault to police last month said the same thing happened to her back in May 2025. That incident is believed to have involved the same suspect and happened in the same area. The 26-year-old woman was jogging near the intersection of River Ridge Boulevard and Powells Creek Boulevard just before 7 p.m. on March 10 when the suspect rode up and touched her.

After the interaction, he left the scene.

Earlier that same day, two other women were sexually assaulted, according to police.

A 41-year-old woman reported being inappropriately touched in the area of McGuffeys Trail and Powells Creek Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m.

About 45 minutes earlier, a 53-year-old said she was touched by the suspect near Powells Creek Boulevard and Jedd Forest Lane.

Police released images of the suspect as they continue to investigate.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.