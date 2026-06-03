3 Fairfax County Public Schools employees charged in separate cases this week

Three Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) employees were arrested or charged in unrelated criminal investigations announced by Fairfax County police this week, including allegations involving inappropriate contact with a student, embezzlement and theft.

Three Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) employees were arrested or charged in unrelated criminal investigations announced by Fairfax County police this week, including allegations involving inappropriate contact with a student, embezzlement and theft.

The most serious offense involves a Langley High School teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with a student.

Police said the investigation began June 2 after concerns were reported to the School Resource Officer (SRO). Detectives later determined that Matthew Thorsen, 38, from Reston, a math teacher at Langley High School, had engaged in unlawful and inappropriate contact with a student.

He was arrested June 4 and charged with three counts of Indecent Liberties by Custodian and one count of Using a Communication Device to Solicit a Minor. He is being held without bond. FCPS placed him on administrative leave after being notified of the allegations, according to police.

In a separate case, police charged a Hayfield Secondary School Finance Technician for embezzling more than $40,000 from the school.

Detectives launched an investigation in April after receiving information from the FCPS Auditor General regarding the possible misuse of funds. Police said their investigation determined that Stephanie Gale, 45, from Lorton, embezzled school funds.

She turned herself in June 1 and was charged with felony Embezzlement and Computer Fraud. Police said she was released on an unsecured bond and has been suspended from her position with FCPS.

A third investigation involved the alleged theft of woodworking tools from Chantilly High School.

Police said school administrators alerted the SRO on May 29 after learning an employee, Trevor Papavasiliou, 34, from Culpeper, had taken $1,200 worth of tools from a woodworking classroom.

He turned himself in June 4.

Following the investigation, Papavasiliou was charged with Grand Larceny. The school has suspended him from his position.

The cases are unrelated, but Fairfax County police announced the trio of arrests and charges involving school employees on the same day.

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