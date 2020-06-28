Body of girl, 17, found in Frederick, Md.

A 17-year-old Hagerstown, Maryland, girl was found dead in Frederick on Saturday, and the sheriffs are calling it a homicide.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Sunday that the girl’s body was found just after 5 p.m. by someone walking in a wooded area off a walking trail in the area behind Briargrove Court in Frederick.

The sheriff’s office identified her as coming from Hagerstown, but did not release her name.

They’re asking anyone with more information to call them at 301-600-4017, or leave an anonymous tip at 301-600-4131.