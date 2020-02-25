Police search for vehicle in deadly Prince George’s Co. hit-and-run

Prince George's County police are seeking a white Toyota and driver involved in Friday's deadly hit-and-run in Forestville, Maryland.

Police continue to search for the vehicle and driver involved in Friday’s deadly hit-and-run in Forestville, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police are seeking a white Toyota, described as a 2015 model or newer, believed to be the vehicle that struck and killed a man around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Forestville Road.

First responders found the man suffering from grave injuries in the middle of the road. Investigators found he was attempting to cross Pennsylvania Avenue midblock and outside of a crosswalk. He died at the scene.

The victim’s name had not been made public as of Tuesday morning.

The vehicle may have suffered front-end damage to the driver’s side, including a cracked windshield, broken headlamp and a missing side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the collision reconstruction unit at 301-731-4422. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

Below is the area of the crash:

