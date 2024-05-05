Police: Suitland vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 4 hospitalized, including 1 gunshot victim

At least one person is dead and four are injured, including one with gunshot wounds, following a vehicle crash Sunday in Suitland, Md., according to Prince George's County Police.

At least one person is dead and four are injured, including one with gunshot wounds, following a vehicle crash Sunday in Suitland, Md., according to Prince George’s County Police.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), police stated they arrived at the scene of a two vehicle crash that occurred around Silver Hill Rd and Silver Park Dr. in Suitland around 3:55 p.m. On the scene, officers located multiple individuals who were injured, including one with gun shot wounds.

Police say the other injuries were a result of the collision.

Prince George’s County Fire-EMS told WTOP that five people were transported to the hospital, four of which were in critical condition. One of those individuals was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Three individuals remain in critical condition, while one has nonlife threatening injuries, according to PGFD.

Police say they are still on the scene investigating the circumstances leading up the crash. They ask anyone with information to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please return for updates.

Approximate location of vehicle crash in Suitland, Md.



WTOP’s Joshua Barlow contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.