Rockville man charged with manslaughter following 2023 pedestrian crash

A Rockville, Maryland man has been arrested and charged after fatally striking a 70-year-old pedestrian with his vehicle last December.

A driver has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after police say he struck and killed a 70-year-old woman while she was crossing the street in Rockville, Maryland, last December.

Jose Isaac Zelaya, 24, of Rockville was arrested on May 3 for allegedly striking and killing Teresa Moreno De Meija with his Toyota Supra, according to a news release from Montgomery County police.

Moreno De Meija was crossing Veirs Mill Road at Atlantic Avenue on Dec. 26, 2023 when she was hit by Zelaya’s vehicle. After the initial crash, the Rockville woman was hit by a second vehicle.

Both drivers stayed, and Moreno De Meija was pronounced dead at the scene.

Montgomery County police investigated and said Zelaya had been speeding at the time of the collision.

He’s facing charges including negligent driving and manslaughter by vehicle. The second driver hasn’t been charged.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

Last month, the City of Rockville lowered the speed limit on a portion of Veirs Mill Road in response to Moreno De Meija’s death. Between Edmonston Drive and Twinbrook Parkway, the limit will change from 40 mph to 35 mph.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.