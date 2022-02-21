COVID-19 rules are relaxing around the DC region. Here’s what you need to know.

After President’s Day, several COVID-19 rules and regulations will be lifted or amended across D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
Most of these changes follow a national shift towards an “endemic phase” in the pandemic, changing case rates across jurisdictions, expected coronavirus-related protests and continued vaccine hesitancy.
Here’s what you need to know if you are navigating mask mandates, vaccine card requirements and pandemic precautions in the D.C. area.
D.C.
Though a COVID-19 omicron subvariant remains under D.C. Health’s watch, the District’s mask mandates and other precautions are already beginning to slip away — most notably the citywide proof of vaccine requirement for some venues that ended on Feb. 15.
- By March 1: The D.C.-wide indoor mask mandate will officially end.
- Masks will still be required in schools per a city rule and on public transportation as federally mandated.
- Masks will also be required to enter some government facilities, medical facilities, shelters and libraries.
KN95 masks remain available to D.C. residents at the city’s COVID centers.
Maryland
Masks mandates have been up in the air for weeks — harkening back to Montgomery County’s shift away from, and then quick return to masking indoors. Those issues, however, are becoming past, not present, problems.
- By Feb. 22: Mask mandates in state building will be lifted. Gov. Larry Hogan made this decision citing dramatic declines in health metrics.
- Mask mandates were lifted for students in Anne Arundel County.
- On Feb. 10 the governor asked the state’s board of education to rescind in-school mask mandates.
- School systems can make their own rules once 80% of their population have been vaccinated or Centers for Disease Control data on transmission rates are low to moderate for 14 days.
- By Feb. 22: Mask mandates in Montgomery County will end.
- Local mask mandates have already fallen in Howard, Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Frederick counties.
- By March 9: At 5 p.m., Prince George’s County’s indoor mask mandate will end unless otherwise extended.
Virginia
A contentious gubernatorial election and several county-level fights marked the beginning of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s first term in Virginia’s highest office.
His campaign’s focus on education — Critical Race Theory, masking and parental involvement — has had some significant impacts on mandates (and the timbre of conversation) in the state.
- By March 1: All public schools must allow Virginia parents to opt students out of wearing masks.
Locally, some jurisdictions like Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun have held mask mandates or other face-covering requirements. However, there is no statewide requirement for mask use in Virginia.