DC businesses won’t need to check for proof of vaccine; mask requirements getting dialed back

D.C. is lifting its requirement that city businesses check patrons for proof of vaccination against COVID-19 starting Tuesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

Businesses can choose to keep vaccination requirements in place.

“We are in a much better place now,” Bowser said during a Monday briefing.

In addition, with the indoor mask mandate expiring Feb. 28, the District is relaxing indoor mask requirements starting March 1.

Citing dramatic drops in COVID cases — Bowser said cases have dropped more than 90% and there has been a 95% reduction in hospitalizations since the most recent Omicron wave — masks won’t be required in restaurants and bars, sports and entertainment venues, gyms or businesses, the mayor said.

Masks will still be needed in buildings like schools and libraries, however.

Bowser and D.C. Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt continued to push residents to get vaccinated.

