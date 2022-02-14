OLYMPIC NEWS: No Anderson, Marino in big air finals | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | Photos
DC businesses won’t need to check for proof of vaccine; mask requirements getting dialed back

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

February 14, 2022, 11:57 AM

D.C. is lifting its requirement that city businesses check patrons for proof of vaccination against COVID-19 starting Tuesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

Businesses can choose to keep vaccination requirements in place.

“We are in a much better place now,” Bowser said during a Monday briefing.

In addition, with the indoor mask mandate expiring Feb. 28, the District is relaxing indoor mask requirements starting March 1.

Citing dramatic drops in COVID cases — Bowser said cases have dropped more than 90% and there has been a 95% reduction in hospitalizations since the most recent Omicron wave — masks won’t be required in restaurants and bars, sports and entertainment venues, gyms or businesses, the mayor said.

Masks will still be needed in buildings like schools and libraries, however.

Bowser and D.C. Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt continued to push residents to get vaccinated.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

