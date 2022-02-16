OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Anne Arundel Co. school board votes to lift mask mandate

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

February 16, 2022, 7:45 PM

The school board in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, voted unanimously to lift its mask mandate Wednesday evening.

Even with the mandate lifted, students would still need to wear masks on buses, and students at the schools at Fort Meade would still have to follow the rules at the base.

Earlier in the day, Superintendent George Arlotto said in a statement that he’ll recommend the move at the board’s meeting.

He said he is making the recommendation after finding out that the county’s vaccination rate had passed the 80% mark – one of the milestones that the state board has established for lifting a mandate.

“Our case rate in Anne Arundel County has been below 20 for the last week and below 15 for the last five days,” Arlotto said. “I believe the appropriate move at this time is to make masks optional for all of our students and employees.”

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

