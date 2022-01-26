CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
DC mayor extends indoor mask mandate until end of February

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

January 26, 2022, 6:45 PM

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued an executive order Wednesday extending the limited public health emergency in the District until Feb. 15 and the indoor mask mandate until the end of February.

In the order, Bowser said that while cases linked to the omicron variant appear to be dropping in D.C., the impact on hospitals, medical providers and facilities is ongoing.

The limited health emergency was scheduled to expire Wednesday.

“Hospitalization and deaths lag infections, so the District is facing increases in
hospitalized patients with COVID-19, increased ventilator use by persons with
COVID-19, and more deaths than the District experienced at the beginning of
January,” the mayor’s order says.

The indoor mask mandate, which was set to expire Jan. 31, has been extended until Feb. 28.

“Given the very high (though falling) daily case rate of 51.3 cases per 100,000
persons, the indoor masking requirements established by Mayor’s Order 2021-14 7,
dated December 20, 2021, continue to be necessary,” the order said.

In declaring the previous extension to the public health emergency, Bowser said the order allowed the District health department “to modify procedures, deadlines, and standards authorized during the declared emergency. By declaring a public health emergency, the District and healthcare partners can continue to respond expeditiously and safely to COVID-19 and its ongoing and changing impacts.”

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

