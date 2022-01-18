D.C. opened four "COVID Centers" Tuesday with a focus on getting more people vaccinated, boosted and tested.

According to District officials, the COVID Centers in Wards 1, 2, 7 and 8 opened Tuesday at 1 p.m. and will stay open until 8 p.m. COVID Centers in Wards 3, 4, 5 and 6 will open Monday, Jan. 24.

At the centers, people can get vaccinations, boosters and take-home rapid antigen tests. There’s also new walk-up testing that allows residents to administer and register a PCR test themselves.

“We are going to be having centers like this across the District,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference, adding that D.C. wants residents to know where they can go in their own communities “in a more permanent facility that is going to be supported by D.C. Health.”

“We’re entering, sadly … our third calendar year for our fight against COVID. And we know that it’s going to be a part of our lives for the foreseeable future. So we have recognized that we have to adapt to these realities and stay ahead of the curve.”

The mayor said that getting vaccinated, getting boosted, getting tested and wearing masks is critical.

“Those are the ways back to a more normal life,” Bowser said.

D.C. Health’s Patrick Ashley said the centers are part of an “investment in making sure COVID testing and COVID vaccines are available in the community.”

The new centers “represent permanent structures in the community that allow you to get access to testing and vaccine,” he said, and all three versions of the vaccine are available at the centers.

The locations and times by ward for the COVID centers in Wards 1, 2, 7, and 8 are below:

Ward Address Schedule 1 800 Euclid St. NW Monday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday: CLOSED 2 926 F St. NW Monday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday: CLOSED 7 3925 Minnesota Ave. NE Monday: CLOSED Tuesday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. 8 3640 Martin Luther King Jr Ave. SE Monday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday: CLOSED

More information is available online.

