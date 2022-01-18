CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Course helping parents make vaccine decision | Loudoun County schools continues mask mandate | Montgomery Co. to hand out N95 masks | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » Washington, DC News » DC opens centers for…

DC opens centers for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and tests

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

January 18, 2022, 3:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. opened four “COVID Centers” Tuesday, with a focus on getting more people vaccinated, boosted and tested, and four more centers are slated to open next week.

According to District officials, the COVID Centers in Wards 1, 2, 7 and 8 opened Tuesday at 1 p.m. and will stay open until 8 p.m. COVID Centers in Wards 3, 4, 5 and 6 will open Monday, Jan. 24.

At the centers, people can get vaccinations, boosters and take-home rapid antigen tests. There’s also new walk-up testing that allows residents to administer and register a PCR test themselves.

“We are going to be having centers like this across the District,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference, adding that D.C. wants residents to know where they can go in their own communities “in a more permanent facility that is going to be supported by D.C. Health.”

“We’re entering, sadly … our third calendar year for our fight against COVID. And we know that it’s going to be a part of our lives for the foreseeable future. So we have recognized that we have to adapt to these realities and stay ahead of the curve.”

The mayor said that getting vaccinated, getting boosted, getting tested and wearing masks is critical.

“Those are the ways back to a more normal life,” Bowser said.

D.C. Health’s Patrick Ashley said the centers are part of an “investment in making sure COVID testing and COVID vaccines are available in the community.”

The new centers “represent permanent structures in the community that allow you to get access to testing and vaccine,” he said, and all three versions of the vaccine are available at the centers.

The locations and times by ward for the COVID centers in Wards 1, 2, 7, and 8 are below:

Ward

Address

Schedule 

1

 800 Euclid St. NW Monday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

2

 926 F St. NW Monday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

7

 3925 Minnesota Ave. NE Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

8

 3640 Martin Luther King Jr Ave. SE Monday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

More information is available online.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

SSA reaches deal to resume some in-person disability claims hearings starting in May

VA launches automation pilot to process veteran disability claims faster

Deputy federal CIO Roat to retire

DC area feds on two-hour delay Thursday

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up