OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Frederick Co. mask mandate…

Frederick Co. mask mandate no longer in effect as COVID metrics improve

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

February 12, 2022, 1:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Masks are no longer required in Frederick County, Maryland, under the board of health mandate as COVID-19 case numbers drop.

As of Saturday, the COVID-19 case rate in Frederick County has fallen below 20 per 100,000 people. This was the threshold set by the Frederick County Board of Health.

Because this metric was met, the mask mandate is no longer in effect, as announced by the Board of Health in a news release.

“All county residents are encouraged to continue taking steps to reduce the spread of illness in our
community, such as getting vaccinated and boosted, avoiding crowds, keeping your distance,
washing your hands, and getting tested when needed,” the press release states.

Frederick County remains in high transmission at this time, according to the release.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up