Frederick Co. mask mandate no longer in effect as COVID metrics improve

Masks are no longer required in Frederick County, Maryland, under the board of health mandate as COVID-19 case numbers drop.

As of Saturday, the COVID-19 case rate in Frederick County has fallen below 20 per 100,000 people. This was the threshold set by the Frederick County Board of Health.

Because this metric was met, the mask mandate is no longer in effect, as announced by the Board of Health in a news release.

“All county residents are encouraged to continue taking steps to reduce the spread of illness in our

community, such as getting vaccinated and boosted, avoiding crowds, keeping your distance,

washing your hands, and getting tested when needed,” the press release states.

Frederick County remains in high transmission at this time, according to the release.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.