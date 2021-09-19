Lost a friendship over COVID-19 vaccines? You’re not alone, survey finds

Americans are ending friendships over COVID-19 vaccination status, according to a new poll.
Of those who have ended a friendship during the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 66% are vaccinated and 17% do not plan to receive the vaccine, per a recent survey of 1,000 participants.
Overall, 16% of respondents have cut three friends from their lives since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to pollsters with OnePoll Research, a marketing research company, which conducted the survey on Sept. 2.
Of the vaccinated people polled, 14% said they ended a relationship because a friend did not want to get the COVID-19 vaccination. And, of those who called it quits with a pal, 17% are unvaccinated.
Pollsters said a vast majority of vaccinated people, about 97%, consider their former friends to be “full-blown anti-vaxxers” and said they could never get them to understand the importance of the vaccine.
The questionnaire asked unvaccinated people why they have not received the vaccine too. Many of them said it was a personal choice, because they are worried about potential side effects.
Another reason many of the respondents cut ties with a buddy during the pandemic: different political views.