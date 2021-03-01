US attorney seizes another COVID fraud website

The website, called "remdesivirmx.com," claimed to sell and distribute Remdesivir, a drug used to treat COVID-19. But the website was used to collect users' personal information.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Maryland has seized another fraudulent COVID-19 treatment website, according to a statement released Monday.

“I urge citizens to remain vigilant. Don’t provide personal information or click on websites or links contained in unsolicited e-mails. Don’t become a victim,” said U.S. Attorney Jonathan Lenzner.

The fraudulent website was created last month by a company in Lithuania, federal prosecutors said. A Mexican phone number was listed as the site’s contact information.

On Jan. 15, a fraudulent replication of a biotech company’s website was seized. It included a link offering to sell COVID-19 vaccines; three men were charged. And on Dec. 18, two websites were seized that pretended to be the official sites for companies developing COVID-19 treatments, the statement said.

“Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Use extreme caution on the internet, especially as it relates to COVID-19 treatments, vaccines or financial relief,” said Special Agent in Charge James Mancuso.

The statement advises that if a resident is a victim of a COVID-related fraud, they should call the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721, or email justice.gov/coronavirus.

