Where to get tested for COVID-19 in the DC region

D.C., Maryland and Virginia have several coronavirus testing sites with both drive-through and walk-up options for adults, children and vulnerable populations as the region fights the pandemic.

DC

The District frequently updates its testing sites and hours online: coronavirus.dc.gov/testing.

D.C. encourages residents to get tested through their own health care provider. If you do not have a provider, below are several options to get a test and/or a provider.

You can also now get tested at home. Read more.

Firehouses

D.C. firehouses expanded its walk-up testing program to cover more days across eight firehouses. Each weekday, four firehouses will be available. You don’t need an appointment to get a test at the sites below but to save time, you can pre-register.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Engine 4 (2531 Sherman Ave. NW)

Engine 11 (3420 14th St. NW)

Engine 24 (5101 Georgia Avenue, NW)

Engine 31 (4930 Connecticut Ave. NW)

Tuesday and Thursday, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday from noon – 4 p.m.

Engine 8 (1520 C St. SE)

Engine 10 (1342 Florida Ave. NE)

Engine 30 (50 49th St. NE)

Engine 33 (101 Atlantic St. SE)

Free public testing sites

You don’t need an appointment to get a test at the sites below but to save time, you can pre-register.

Anacostia (walk-up and drive-through) – 2241 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE. Monday, Tuesday, Friday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

UDC-CC Bertie Backus Campus (5171 South Dakota Ave. NE): Available to any D.C. resident. Walk-ups do not need a prior appointment. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Judiciary Square (F Street, NW between 4th and 5th streets NW): Open for free, walk-up COVID-19 testing. No appointment is needed. Those looking to get tested can register at a tent at the site, which is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Bald Eagle Recreation Center (100 Joliet St. NW): Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Emery Heights Community Center (5701 Georgia Ave. NW): Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center (1100 Michigan Ave. NE): Fridays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Providers that offer tests

Community of Hope – 202-540-9857

George Washington University Hospital: Offers appointment-only tests for adults with a doctor’s referral. Schedule a video or phone consultation with a GW physician by calling 202-741-2765. If your order is placed by a non-GW health care provider, have them fill out this form and call 202-741-3595 for scheduling once their request has been processed.

Directions for walk-up testing (by appointment): Scheduled walk-up testing at 600 23rd St NW, Washington, DC 20052 — entrance is on the corner of 23rd and G Streets — occur Monday through Friday with appointment hours from 8:30 – 3:30 p.m. Last day of drive-thru testing was June 11, 2020; walk-up testing remains open. More on when to arrive and what to bring.

AllCare Family Medicine, Dupont Circle (1710 Rhode Island Ave. NW): After a telemedicine call with one of AllCare’s physicians, patients can schedule a drive-through visit during the site’s 30-minute daily testing window — Monday through Friday at 4 – 4:30 p.m. or Saturday from 1 – 1:30 p.m.

Family and Medical Counseling Service – 202-889-7900. Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.​

Mary’s Center – The Silver Spring location is offering free testing on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Wednesdays from 2 – 5 p.m.; and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. You don’t need to be be Maryland resident or a Mary’s center participant to be tested.

Unity Health Care – Available at five of its health centers for patients and residents. You do not need to have symptoms to get tested. Call 202-469-4699 to make an appointment.

Whitman-Walker Health – In-person tests at 1525 14th St. NW and at Max Robinson Center at 2301 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE. By appointment only. Call 202-745-7000 or email appointments@whitman-walker.org to schedule an appointment.

MedStar Health– Accepting walk-ins and apointments.

Sibley Memorial Hospital

Howard University – For an appointment, call 202-865-2119.

Elaine Ellis Center of Health – Call 202-803-2340

District Urgent Care (4903 Georgia Ave. NW)

One Medical – Drive-through mobile testing site is located at the entrance of the Kimpton Glover Park Hotel on Wisconsin Avenue NW between Calvert Street NW & Davis Street NW.

Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Medical Center (700 2nd St. NE): Walk-up and drive-through available to members after an e-visit and doctor’s order. Open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. weeklong. See their website to schedule an appointment or call 202-346-3000.

Farragut Medical and Travel Care (815 Connecticut Ave, NW): Offers testing for active viral infection and an antibody test that would show prior infection. Patients must call ahead to schedule an appointment. More information can be found on their website.

Maryland

Maryland’s Health Department has created an interactive map for residents to find the nearest testing sites to them.

Adventist HealthCare: Testing is only offered to those that meet appropriate criteria for hospitalization at four of its urgent care locations. Germantown (19825 Frederick Road), Laurel (14421 Baltimore Avenue) and Rockville (750 Rockville Pike) testing occur Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. The Takoma Park facility (7600 Carroll Avenue) conduct testing all day, weeklong.

The county’s health department daily drive-through tests at four different locations:

Department of Health Annex (1 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis): Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m and Saturdays from 10 – 11:30 a.m. Appointment preferred, can call the county’s COVID-19 Health Line at (410) 222-7256.

(1 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis): Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m and Saturdays from 10 – 11:30 a.m. Appointment preferred, can call the county’s COVID-19 Health Line at (410) 222-7256. Baymeadow Parking Lot (6701 Baymeadow Drive, Glen Burnie): Monday and Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Tuesday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 4 – 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 – 11:30 a.m. No appointment needed. The clinic will be closed on Nov. 14.

(6701 Baymeadow Drive, Glen Burnie): Monday and Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Tuesday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 4 – 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 – 11:30 a.m. No appointment needed. The clinic will be closed on Nov. 14. Deale Elks Lodge (6022 Drum Point Road, Deale, MD 20751): Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 10 years or older only. No appointment needed.

(6022 Drum Point Road, Deale, MD 20751): Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 10 years or older only. No appointment needed. Joe Cannon Stadium (7551 Teague Road, Hanover): Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. No Appointment Needed.

There are also walk-up tests available at the O’Malley Senior Center (1275 Odenton Road, Odenton) on Mondays and Fridays from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Note: The testing site will be closed on Nov. 11.

Baltimore County

Baltimore Convention Center: The Maryland Department of Health will began operating a free COVID-19 testing site at the Baltimore Convention Center in June. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be scheduled online. Testing will occur Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., weather permitting.

Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center (7120 Contee Road, Laurel): The Prince George’s County Health Department is providing free screening for residents without appointment at this location. It is open from Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Regency Stadium (11765 St Linus Drive, Waldorf 20602 — Blue Crabs Stadium): Testing available on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. – noon. Appointments are required and can be scheduled at covidtest.maryland.gov.

The county also has a rotating schedule of up drive-thru testing sites. You can visit here to see the most up-to-date list.

Frederick Health Village (1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick 21701 — behind the Walmart on Monocacy Boulevard): Open daily from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Testing available to all, no symptoms required. Patients will be notified of their results by phone. The Maryland Department of Health will be notified of any positive COVID-19 results. Specimen collection is nasopharyngeal swabs.

Howard County

Howard County brings testing for COVID-19 to neighborhoods around the county at no cost to the patient. A physician order is not required for the testing events listed here. This list changes and should be checked regularly. Advance registration is strongly encouraged but same-day registration is also accepted. Children and adults can be tested. Walk-ups/on-site registration is as capacity allows and ends 15 minutes prior to event closing. To learn more, email HCGH-J2BH@jhmi.edu or call 410-740-7601.

Quality First Urgent Care Drive-thru at Savage Volunteer Fire Company (8521 Corridor Rd, Savage 20763): Free. Drive-thru only. No appointment or provider order needed. Insurance is accepted, but can still get tested without it. Testing takes place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department (5700 Rowanberry Drive, Elkridge). Drive-thru testing only. No appointment needed. No provider order needed. Testing is available Monday through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The county has multiple free walk-in clinics with no appointment needed on their website. Location changes every other day. Check their COVID-19 webpage for more details.

AllCare Family Medicine, Glen Echo (7307 Macarthur Blvd., Bethesda): After a telemedicine call with one of AllCare’s physicians, patients can schedule a drive-through visit during their location’s 30-minute daily testing window — Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. or Saturday from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Germantown (20010 Century Boulevard): Montgomery County Health and Human Services provides testing by appointment on Mondays in the parking garage behind the Regal Theaters. Call the testing helpline at 240-777-1755 to make an appointment.

Cheverly Health Center (3003 Hospital Drive, Cheverly): The Prince George’s County Health Department is providing free screening for residents without appointment at this location. It is open from Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. It will be closed on Labor Day.

D. Leonard Dyer Regional Health Center (9314 Piscataway Road, Clinton, 20735): The Prince George’s County Health Department is providing free screening for residents without appointment at this location. It is open from Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

First United Methodist Church of Hyattsville (6201 Belcrest Road, Hyattsville, MD 20782): The Prince George’s County Health Department is providing free screening for residents without appointment at this location. It is open from Monday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Rollingcrest-Chillum Recreation Center (6120 Sargent Road, Chillum): The Prince George’s County Health Department is providing free screening for residents without appointment at this location. It is open Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed on Labor Day.

Wayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Center (8001 Sheriff Road Landover, 20785) The Prince George’s County Health Department is providing free screening for residents without appointment at this location. It is open Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed on Labor Day.

Six Flags America in Prince George’s County is a testing site Wednesdays and Fridays, and Gov. Hogan’s office announced that its hours will shift every week. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9 and Friday, Sept. 11, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and neither a doctor’s note or an appointment is necessary. The Maryland Department of Health will administer the tests.

Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health maintains a testing site locator online.

Arlington County

Virginia Hospital Center (at 1429 North Quincy St., Arlington): As of April 14, patients are no longer required to be Arlington residents — but a physician’s referral is still needed before making an appointment. With your referral, call 703-558-5766 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays to schedule a drive-through test. Testing occurs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Arlington Mill Community Center (909 South Dinwiddie Street, Arlington): Arlington’s first walk-up sample collection site, in partnership with the Virginia Hospital Center and Arlington Free Clinic. Patients with a clinician’s referral must schedule an appointment by calling 703-558-5766; residents without health insurance are welcome to call. Testing occurs Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Alexandria

The Alexandria Health Department and the City of Alexandria conduct free, targeted COVID-19 testing events twice per week in partnership with Neighborhood Health, Alexandria’s federally qualified health center, with assistance from AHD’s Medical Reserve Corps volunteers. The list chances regularly and should be checked often. In addition to testing, each participant receives a packet of health and support service information. AHD will continue to identify future sites and coordinate targeted testing events. Neighborhood Health is a provider of primary care and COVID-19 testing for residents with or without insurance. Make an appointment online or call 703-535-5568.

Fairfax County

The Fairfax County Health Department provides a list of places where people who are and are not insured can get tested for COVID-19 within the Fairfax Health District, which includes the City of Falls Church.

Neighborhood Health @ Merrifield Center (8221 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Suite 450, Fairfax): COVID-19 testing is available for both existing and new patients. Existing patients, with or without symptoms, should call (703) 535-5568 to request a testing appointment. New patients should call (703) 535-5568 to make an appointment for a telemedicine visit and request a testing appointment. Do not come for testing without an appointment. COVID-19 testing is free for uninsured patients who meet eligibility for our sliding scale fee. Testing costs are covered by Medicaid, Medicare and all health insurance, including group plans and individual health plans.

Loudoun County

Loudoun County’s Health Department holds regular drive-thru testing events. Check the link regularly as it changes often.

This article will be updated with additional testing sites as they open. See something we’re missing? Drop us a line.

