Maryland Health Department introduces tool to find nearest coronavirus testing sites

Maryland introduced a new website on Saturday that allows residents to find their nearest coronavirus testing site.
Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted out a link to the new tool from the Maryland Health Department, noting that Marylanders can use it to check on locations’ hours and appointment policies.
A new, interactive map of #COVID19 testing sites is now available from the @MDHealthDept. Users can find nearby testing locations and learn more about their hours and appointment policies. More sites will be added in the weeks to come.
Learn more: https://t.co/LHAwDqKRoc pic.twitter.com/XK4xDedQPk
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 23, 2020
Hogan added that more sites would be added in the coming weeks.
Here are the latest case numbers from Maryland:
Number of confirmed cases: 45,495 (+1,071)
COVID-19-related and probable deaths: 2,243 (+36)
Currently hospitalized: 1,320 (-9)
Recoveries: 3,283 (+40)
Total number of tests: 232,372 (+4,470)
Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.