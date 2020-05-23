Home » Maryland News » Maryland Health Department introduces…

Maryland Health Department introduces tool to find nearest coronavirus testing sites

Zeke Hartner

May 23, 2020, 3:37 PM

Maryland introduced a new website on Saturday that allows residents to find their nearest coronavirus testing site.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted out a link to the new tool from the Maryland Health Department, noting that Marylanders can use it to check on locations’ hours and appointment policies.

Hogan added that more sites would be added in the coming weeks.

Here are the latest case numbers from Maryland:

Number of confirmed cases: 45,495 (+1,071)

COVID-19-related and probable deaths: 2,243 (+36)
Currently hospitalized: 1,320 (-9)
Recoveries: 3,283 (+40)
Total number of tests: 232,372 (+4,470)

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

