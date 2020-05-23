Maryland Health Department introduces tool to find nearest coronavirus testing sites

The Maryland Health Department has introduced a new tool that allows residents to find their nearest coronavirus testing site.

Maryland introduced a new website on Saturday that allows residents to find their nearest coronavirus testing site.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted out a link to the new tool from the Maryland Health Department, noting that Marylanders can use it to check on locations’ hours and appointment policies.

A new, interactive map of #COVID19 testing sites is now available from the @MDHealthDept. Users can find nearby testing locations and learn more about their hours and appointment policies. More sites will be added in the weeks to come. Learn more: https://t.co/LHAwDqKRoc pic.twitter.com/XK4xDedQPk — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 23, 2020

Hogan added that more sites would be added in the coming weeks.

Here are the latest case numbers from Maryland:

Number of confirmed cases: 45,495 (+1,071)

COVID-19-related and probable deaths: 2,243 (+36)

Currently hospitalized: 1,320 (-9)

Recoveries: 3,283 (+40)

Total number of tests: 232,372 (+4,470)

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.