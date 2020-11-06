CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No states trending in right direction | US allows emergency use of antibody drug | Doctors may be better equipped to handle latest surge
Home » Coronavirus » DC now offers at-home…

DC now offers at-home COVID-19 testing

Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP

November 6, 2020, 6:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. is now offering patients the option to have COVID-19 testing done at home. It’s meant for communities who can’t access other testing options as D.C. surpasses 650 lives lost to the novel coronavirus.

Residents can now order a LabCorps at-home COVID-19 test and administer it themselves, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a press conference.

The option is new for D.C. residents who have previously had two options for testing: to either go to their doctor or a free testing site in the city.

The turnaround time for the testing is three to five days using the at-home test, said D.C. Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt. “You can pay for the test and use your insurance. There are some federal programs to cover cost of the test,” she said.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Charlie Gischlar, a spokesman for Maryland’s Department of Health, said individual private labs offer at-home COVID-19 testing. “While testing in Maryland has grown exponentially in terms of availability and COVID-19 testing sites, at this time, the state is not offering at-home COVID-19 test kits from any labs,” Gischlar said.

The same is true in Virginia, where at-home tests are not provided by the state. But Cheryle Rodriguez with the health department said, “We are however cognizant of the in-home testing and beginning to consider how we can incorporate as needed for certain populations unable to leave their home or with other access and functional needs.”

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State Dept. tells passport services employees without high-risk conditions to return to work Nov. 16

VHA cuts FOIA backlog in half, thanks to telework infrastructure

Special Report: Benefits of Technology Modernization Fund validated

VA touts successful first EHR go-live: 'A lot of things worked'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up