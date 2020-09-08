DC updates list of high-risk coronavirus states

The District's Health Department updated its list of high-risk coronavirus states Tuesday. There are 29 states on the list.

Listen now to WTOP News

D.C.’s health department updated its list of high-risk coronavirus states Tuesday, denoting which travelers need to quarantine for 14 days per Mayor Muriel Bowser’s order.

There are 29 states on the list.

Montana and Ohio were added to the list. Alaska and Arizona were removed.

Maryland and Virginia remain exempt from Bowser’s order.

Delaware, a popular destination for vacationers in the D.C. region, is not on the current list, after an on- and off-again situation a couple weeks ago.

The list will be updated again Sept. 21.

More information can be found at coronavirus.dc.gov.

Anyone coming to D.C. from these states must quarantine for 14 days:

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.