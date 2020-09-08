DC updates list of high-risk coronavirus states

D.C.’s health department updated its list of high-risk coronavirus states Tuesday, denoting which travelers need to quarantine for 14 days per Mayor Muriel Bowser’s order.
There are 29 states on the list.
Montana and Ohio were added to the list. Alaska and Arizona were removed.
Maryland and Virginia remain exempt from Bowser’s order.
Delaware, a popular destination for vacationers in the D.C. region, is not on the current list, after an on- and off-again situation a couple weeks ago.
The list will be updated again Sept. 21.
More information can be found at coronavirus.dc.gov.
Anyone coming to D.C. from these states must quarantine for 14 days:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Wisconsin
- Sign up for WTOP alerts
- Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
- Coronavirus resources: Get and give help in DC, Maryland and Virginia
- Fall school plans for DC, Maryland, Virginia systems during coronavirus
- Thousands of DC-region students resume classes with virtual start to school year
- U.Md. reverses course, says bus drivers can enforce mask usage
- As virtual semester begins, Anne Arundel Co. envisions building, renovating schools
Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.