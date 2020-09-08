CORONAVIRUS NEWS: NIH on AstraZeneca's paused vaccine study | Latest coronavirus test results
DC updates list of high-risk coronavirus states

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

September 8, 2020, 8:15 AM

D.C.’s health department updated its list of high-risk coronavirus states Tuesday, denoting which travelers need to quarantine for 14 days per Mayor Muriel Bowser’s order.

There are 29 states on the list.

Montana and Ohio were added to the list. Alaska and Arizona were removed.

Maryland and Virginia remain exempt from Bowser’s order.

Delaware, a popular destination for vacationers in the D.C. region, is not on the current list, after an on- and off-again situation a couple weeks ago.

The list will be updated again Sept. 21.

More information can be found at coronavirus.dc.gov.

Anyone coming to D.C. from these states must quarantine for 14 days:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Wisconsin

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

