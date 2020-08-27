DC removes Delaware from high-risk state list following new data

Delaware has been taken off the list of high-risk states, and those coming from the state to D.C. will not have to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The state was placed on the list Monday, when posted data showed that it met the requirements of a high-risk state.

DC Health and the Delaware Department of Health reviewed updated data that no longer made Delaware a “high-risk state” as defined by DC Health standards.

Anyone who arrived in D.C. between Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, after traveling to Delaware for non-essential activities and was quarantining, may discontinue and return to their usual activities with the current COVID-19 precautions in place, a DC Health news release said.

A source within DC Health acknowledged to WTOP that the data collected on Delaware’s seven-day average positivity was an anomaly and earlier said that the District had no plans to pull Delaware off the list.

With Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes and Bethany beaches, the state is a popular beach destination for D.C.-area residents.

WTOP first reported this week that Delaware pushed back on its return to the list, claiming it was added because of a “data fluctuation.”

D.C.’s high-risk list is made up of states where the seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 10 or more per 100,000 persons; and under an executive order by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, those coming from states on the list are required to self-quarantine.

The list is scheduled to be updated again Sept. 7.

