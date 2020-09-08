Thousands of DC-region students resume classes with virtual start to school year

After the Labor Day weekend, students across much of Northern Virginia and in several Maryland counties will join their peers elsewhere in an unprecedented, all-virtual start to the semester — and the vast array of unique technical, academic and social challenges it poses.

Eleven of the D.C. region’s school districts are returning to class Tuesday, though halls will be empty, with hundreds of thousands of students instead starting lessons online as they seek to curb the spread of the coronavirus before a possible return to in-person classes later this year.

After the Labor Day weekend, students across much of Northern Virginia and Maryland will join their peers elsewhere in an unprecedented, all-virtual start to the semester — and the vast array of unique technical, academic and social challenges it poses.

Seven Northern Virginia public school districts will begin online instruction on Tuesday: Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax County, Fairfax City, Loudoun County, Prince William County and Manassas Park.

Maryland students in Anne Arundel, Howard and Baltimore counties and Baltimore City will also be logging on for the first day of virtual learning.

A rocky transition to remote learning in the fall for some schools meant education officials in both Maryland and Virginia took advantage of the summer break to make sure their infrastructures wouldn’t falter under the titanic demand. Many area students have also been provided laptops, often Chromebooks, for the new year, and school administrators have been working to extend pandemic-era meal programs into the upcoming semester.

Last week’s return to classes in other parts of suburban Virginia and Maryland were not without their hitches: Across the Potomac, students in Charles County initially found themselves without access to their new learning platform amid what a spokeswoman described as a “systemwide outage.”

RELATED STORIES

But many districts opening Tuesday have devoted extra time and resources to ensuring their first day unfolds smoothly. Public schools in Fairfax County, Arlington and Baltimore were among those that either budgeted time for teachers to familiarize themselves with new tech before classes started, or postponed their first day altogether.

“We know an undertaking of this magnitude will not work flawlessly 100% of the time,” wrote Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand, where staff have been attending meetings and development training since Aug. 14. “We therefore have developed contingency plans to support our classroom teachers should any technical glitches arise next week or beyond.”

Anne Arundel County’s virtual learning landing page includes detailed how-tos on running Chromebooks, setting up Google Chrome profiles and using a cellphone as a mobile hot spot for those without a Wi-Fi connection.

While schools have been working overdrive planning for remote learning, officials are also looking forward to the eventual resumption of in-person teaching. Some, like Anne Arundel County and Baltimore City, are closely monitoring COVID-19 infection trends with the hopes of returning to the classroom later this fall or in the winter with a hybrid model — where students would attend in-person classes for only part of the week.

Even though students start virtual learning Tuesday, Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Walts said his division is hard at work preparing buildings for their eventual return.

“Our health staff has worked closely with the Prince William Health District to develop a plan prioritizing the physical and social-emotional needs of our students and staff,” Walts wrote to parents.

“PPE is being delivered to all schools for nurses, special education staff, and other employees, and mobile hand sanitizer stations are being installed at all schools along with clear plastic barriers in areas where the public interacts with employees.”

In a video, Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Eric Williams said, “We all look forward to a time when conditions allow full-time in-person learning. In the meantime, we will continue to work to achieve our mission of empowering all students to make meaningful contributions to the world and to create a safe, empathetic, supportive and respectful learning environment.”

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.