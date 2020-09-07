CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Alexandria theater finds way to offer live performances | Mnuchin, Pelosi no closer on stimulus | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » As virtual semester begins,…

As virtual semester begins, Anne Arundel Co. envisions building, renovating schools

Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP

September 7, 2020, 8:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The COVID-19 pandemic and virtual learning won’t last forever — in Maryland’s Anne Arundel County, the school superintendent is looking down the road to when students, teachers and staff are back in school buildings.

Superintendent George Arlotto is recommending a $234.5 million FY2022 capital budget to the Board of Education, that would include funding for six major school construction projects.

Arlotto’s ask includes $188 million for construction projects including $75.8 million for building a new school — Old Mill West High School — on the site of the current Papa John’s Farm, on New Cut Road, in Severn.

Another $98 million would be allocated for ongoing projects, in priority order, according to a news release from the school system:

  • Quarterfield Elementary School, construction ($23.7 million)
  • Hillsmere Elementary School, construction ($20.2 million)
  • Rippling Woods Elementary School, construction ($29.9 million)
  • West County Elementary School, design/construction ($19.6 million)
  • Old Mill Middle School South, design/construction ($4.8 million)

Also included is $10 million for full-day kindergarten and prekindergarten additions at Van Bokkelen, Sunset, Brock Bridge and Meade Heights elementary schools, and $4 million for a four-classroom addition at Southgate Elementary School.

The board will hold a virtual public workshop on Arlotto’s recommendations at 6 p.m. Thursday, although no public testimony will be taken. Public testimony will be taken a public hearing in the Board of Education’s regularly scheduled Sept. 16 meeting, starting at 10 a.m.

After approval by the board, the plan would be submitted to the State of Maryland for funding consideration.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up