As virtual semester begins, Anne Arundel Co. envisions building, renovating schools

The head of Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland is looking to build and renovate six schools in the next few years.

The COVID-19 pandemic and virtual learning won’t last forever — in Maryland’s Anne Arundel County, the school superintendent is looking down the road to when students, teachers and staff are back in school buildings.

Superintendent George Arlotto is recommending a $234.5 million FY2022 capital budget to the Board of Education, that would include funding for six major school construction projects.

Arlotto’s ask includes $188 million for construction projects including $75.8 million for building a new school — Old Mill West High School — on the site of the current Papa John’s Farm, on New Cut Road, in Severn.

Another $98 million would be allocated for ongoing projects, in priority order, according to a news release from the school system:

Quarterfield Elementary School, construction ($23.7 million)

Hillsmere Elementary School, construction ($20.2 million)

Rippling Woods Elementary School, construction ($29.9 million)

West County Elementary School, design/construction ($19.6 million)

Old Mill Middle School South, design/construction ($4.8 million)

Also included is $10 million for full-day kindergarten and prekindergarten additions at Van Bokkelen, Sunset, Brock Bridge and Meade Heights elementary schools, and $4 million for a four-classroom addition at Southgate Elementary School.

The board will hold a virtual public workshop on Arlotto’s recommendations at 6 p.m. Thursday, although no public testimony will be taken. Public testimony will be taken a public hearing in the Board of Education’s regularly scheduled Sept. 16 meeting, starting at 10 a.m.

After approval by the board, the plan would be submitted to the State of Maryland for funding consideration.