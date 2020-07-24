CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC order starts Monday on travel from 'high-risk areas' | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Fauci: COVID-19 hot spots should consider reinstating safety restrictions

Kristi King | @KingWTOP

July 24, 2020, 3:30 PM

As COVID-19 cases and deaths climb in multiple hot spots in the U.S., the nation’s leading infectious disease expert recommends they take a timeout.

“You don’t necessarily have to go all the way back to a complete shutdown,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Friday on Washington Post Live. “But you certainly have to call a pause and maybe even a backing up a bit.”

Fauci said the issue involves locations that began reopening without first meeting specific targets, such as having 14 days of a decline in coronavirus cases.

So, “time out and maybe go back to a prior checkpoint, and from that point, try to proceed in a very measured, prudent way, according to the guidelines,” he advised.

Universally, to keep COVID-19 under control, Fauci said, everyone should return to and maintain the “fundamentals.”

  • Wear a facial covering when outside the home.
  • Remember that being outside is better than indoors.
  • Avoid crowds.
  • Keep social distancing.
  • Practice good hand hygiene.

“There are some relatively easy things that can be done to help in getting to the goal of where we want to be,” Fauci said.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

