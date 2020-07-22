CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC updates face mask order | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Prince George’s Co. unlikely to move out of Phase 2 of virus regulations soon

Melissa Howell

July 22, 2020, 5:24 AM

There’s been an increase in coronavirus cases in some parts of Maryland, and in Prince George’s County, health officials are keeping a close eye on the numbers before making any changes to current reopening plans. The county remains in Phase two.

In the latest update, Prince George’s County Health Officer Dr. Ernest Carter said “while we are monitoring the situation very closely, Prince George’s County is not yet in a position to start rolling back current reopening measures.”

As local leaders continue to monitor trends, they’re also opening discussions about potential next steps.

Dr. Carter said his county will continue to work with local, state and federal partners to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I am confident we will get over any future bumps on the road to recovery, together,” Carter said.

Officials are encouraging residents to continue following the most basic protocol to prevent the spread of the virus by wearing masks, washing hands and following social distancing guidelines.

The county published updated guidelines, approved by Carter, July 21.

