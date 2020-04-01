What businesses can stay open in DC?

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is ordering nonessential businesses in the District to close starting Wednesday at 10 p.m. Here's what can stay open.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is ordering nonessential businesses in the District to close starting Wednesday at 10 p.m. That means tours, salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, gyms and other services not related to emergency response will be closed.

Nonessential businesses can continue to telework, Bowser said in her order.

Here’s a breakdown:

What stays open in DC

Health care and public health operations like hospitals, clinics, dentists and medical marijuana dispensaries;

Grocery stores, supermarkets, licensed farmers’ markets, food banks, convenience stores and liquor stores;

Laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry service providers;

Restaurants and other businesses that prepare and serve food — but only for delivery or carryout. The order includes food trucks;

Gas stations and auto repair shops;

Financial institutions like banks and credit unions;

Businesses that ship or deliver goods to consumers;

Taxis, ride-sharing services and other private transportation businesses;

Housing and living facilities, including hotels (but no conference facilities);

Essential infrastructure such as public works and utilities.

Bowser’s full order is available at D.C.’s website.

More Coronavirus News

Bowser’s decision follows similar moves made by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

Under previous orders from D.C.’s Health Department, restaurants and bars have been forced to close dine-in services, offering takeout and delivery only. In addition, gyms, theaters, cafeterias and night clubs were also previously ordered closed until April 27, under an order to limit large gatherings.

Bowser announced Sunday that the National Guard and D.C. police would block roads near the National Mall and Tidal Basin in an attempt to limit large crowds visiting the cherry blossoms.

Bowser still has not issued a shelter-in-place order, arguing that limiting the number of places people can go is enough, at least for now.

“We have shut down, virtually, economic activity in our region,” she said Tuesday. “That is how we’ll flatten the curve.”

Stay-at-home order issued

On Monday, April 1, a stay-at-home order was enacted that restricts residents of the District from leaving their homes except for approved reasons. See the full list of restrictions and exceptions on D.C.’s website.

WTOP’s Jack Moore and Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.