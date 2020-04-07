Coronavirus update: Lawmaker calls for Lincoln, Jefferson Memorials to close

The total number of cases across D.C., Maryland and Virginia continues to climb, nearing the 9,000 mark.

The latest

The total number of cases across the region continues climbing, nearing the 9,000 mark. A total of 188 people have died in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

The D.C. Council has unanimously passed an emergency COVID-19 relief bill that establishes a rent freeze and mortgage-payment deferrals, an expansion of unemployment insurance, the mailing of an absentee-ballot application to every voter, and more.

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton is calling on the National Park Service to temporarily close the Lincoln and Jefferson Memorials after crowds had reportedly gathered there over the weekend.

Four more D.C. first responders have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total to 38. A retired D.C. firefighter died in Carroll County, Maryland.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Health officials say that if you have these symptoms, you should call your doctor. Don’t just show up. Medical facilities need to get ready for you. If you don’t have a doctor and you live in D.C. or the nearby Maryland suburbs, D.C.’s mayor recommends calling Mary’s Center at 844-796-2797. If you live in Virginia, call 211.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 8,915 COVID-19 cases in the region — an increase of nearly 900 from the day before.

Maryland reported 326 new cases for a total of 4,371. Virginia reported 455 new cases for a total of 3,333. D.C. reported 114 new cases for a total of 1,211.

COVID-19-related deaths increased by more than dozen, to 188. A total of 103 people have died in Maryland and 63 in Virginia.

D.C. health officials reported Tuesday that it had previously over-counted two deaths, bringing the current total to 22.

Earlier this week, D.C. began releasing data on the race of residents who have tested positive for the virus. The new data reveals a stark racial disparity in deaths from COVID-19. Of the 22 people to die from the virus in D.C., 13 — or 59% — were African-American.

More than 600 people who were diagnosed with coronavirus have since recovered, according to limited data provided by local health departments.

More Coronavirus News

In Maryland, 288 people have recovered from the illness. In D.C., 318 people recovered. In both jurisdictions, that means patients have gone at least three days without a fever without using medicine; other symptoms, such as coughing and shortness of breath have improved; and a total of seven days have passed since patients first started experiencing symptoms.

Virginia does not report data on recoveries.

DC lawmaker calls for Lincoln, Jefferson Memorials to close

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton has called for the head of the National Park Service to temporarily close down the Jefferson and Lincoln Memorials after reports that crowds are still gathering at the iconic D.C. locales.

“Federal agencies must do their part to flatten the curve,” Norton said in statement. “Given the crowds that continue to gather in the chambers of both the Jefferson and Lincoln Memorials, it is no longer in the best interest of the community for these memorials to remain open.”

In a letter to David Vela, the acting head of the National Park Service, Norton said closing the memorials would also protect U.S. Park Police officers. “It is my understanding that the force is so small that a handful of officers getting sick could interfere with its ability to carry out its responsibilities,” she wrote.

The U.S. Park Police officer’s union applauded Norton’s request.

Late last month, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered several streets near the National Mall and the Tidal Basin closed after crowding near the cherry blossoms led to concerns over social distancing.

4 more DC first responders test positive; retired firefighter dies

Four more members of the D.C. Fire and EMS Department have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an update from Chief Gregory Dean. So far, a total of 38 first responders in D.C. have tested positive for the virus, over the past month. Of them, eight have since recovered and have returned to duty, the chief said in a statement.

The four newly diagnosed members are at home and self-isolating. The department’s infection control group is working to identify other first responders who may have come into contact with them.

All told, more than 200 D.C. first responders were off-duty and in quarantine as of Monday, according to D.C. Health data.

The fire department announced Monday that a retired firefighter has died from the virus.

Francis “Gary” Holmberg, 77, retired in 1988 as captain of Engine Co. 15 in Anacostia. Holmberg was living in Carroll County, Maryland, at the time of his death.

DC Council debates coronavirus relief bill

In a first of its kind virtual session, the D.C. Council is debating Tuesday a major coronavirus relief bill.

Among other provisions, the legislation would impose a citywide freeze on rent increases, allow for a 90-day mortgage deferral and allow D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to extend the public health emergency through mid-June.