Coronavirus update: Region sees surge with more than 6,400 known cases

Known coronavirus cases continue to increase in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Here's the latest on Saturday, April 4.

The latest

There are more than 6,400 known cases of COVID-19 in D.C., Maryland and Virginia as of Saturday morning.

Union Station is closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. during the pandemic. The nighttime closure started Friday.

The White House said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that Americans cover their faces when leaving the home.

Metro announced that it is further reducing rail and bus hours starting Monday, April 6, to limit workers’ exposure to the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Health officials say that if you have these symptoms, you should call your doctor. Don’t just show up. Medical facilities need to get ready for you. If you don’t have a doctor and you live in D.C. or the nearby Maryland suburbs, D.C.’s mayor recommends calling Mary’s Center at 844-796-2797. If you live in Virginia, call 211.

More than 6,400 known COVID-19 cases in the region

There are more than 6,400 known COVID-19 cases and more than 100 deaths in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

As of Saturday morning, Virginia marked new cases for a total of 2,407 positive cases. There are now 52 coronavirus-related deaths.

Maryland now has a total of 3,125 known cases, with 53 deaths.

D.C. has a total of 902 confirmed cases, with 21 deaths.

Union Station closed at night

The nighttime closure of D.C.’s Union Station began Friday and will continue each night during the coronavirus pandemic.

From 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night, the station is closed. The U.S. Department of Transportation said in a statement Friday that the closures follow a request from Amtrak.

“This action will have minimal practical effects due to the already limited activity at Union Station during the affected hours,” the department said. “MARC, VRE and Metro service will not be affected. The closure would only prohibit people from entering the station, but does not impede those departing (e.g. if an arriving train is late).”

Photos of the station on Friday showed chairs in the Amtrak waiting area covered in plastic wrap.

More Coronavirus News

PGCPS amends ‘grab and go’ meals process

Prince George’s County Public Schools is tweaking its “grab and go” meals program so that students can pick up more meals in fewer visits.

Starting Monday, April 6, students will get a week’s worth of meals on just two days a week going forward, the school system said in a statement Friday.

“Students can get meals for two days on Mondays, and three days on Wednesdays,” PGCPS said. “There will be no meal service on Monday, April 13 due to spring break. Service will resume Tuesday, April 14 with one meal; three meals will be available on Wednesday, April 15.”

The meals are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast, lunch and a snack are available at 43 sites. For a full list of sites, check www.pgcps.org/coronavirus.

5 more DC Fire and EMS members test positive

There are now a total of 28 members of the D.C. Fire and EMS department who have tested positive for COVID-19, with five additional members who tested positive Friday.

All five of the new patients are home on self-quarantine, said Fire Chief Gregory Dean in a statement.

“The Infection Control Group has already begun working to notify those in the department who may have had some level of contact with any one of the five members,” Dean said.

Metro to further limit bus, rail hours

Metro said that it is limiting rail and bus hours starting Monday, April 6. The move is part of the effort to limit front-line transit workers’ exposure to the public during the COVID-19 crisis.

Starting Monday, Metrorail will close at 9 p.m. every day. New rail service hours will be Monday to Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Metrobus service will also end earlier each day, with the last trips leaving at or before 11 p.m. Buses that enter service at or before 11 p.m. will continue to the end of the route before going out of service.

CDC to recommend covering face when outside

The White House said Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that Americans cover their faces when in public.

President Donald Trump called the guidance “voluntary,” and said he himself won’t wear a mask. “I’m choosing not to do it,” he said.

The latest guidance suggests that Americans use makeshift coverings, such as T-shirts, scarves or bandannas, to cover their noses and mouths. Medical-grade masks, especially N95 masks, are to be reserved for those on the front lines of trying to contain the pandemic.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams and the CDC shared a way to make a mask without sewing.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.