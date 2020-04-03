Metro to now close at 9 p.m. until further notice

The new rail service hours Monday through Friday will be 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. until further notice, starting April 6.

Metro will shut down rail service at 9 p.m. each night, effective Monday, and will further cut back bus service. The 19 stations Metro closed earlier remain closed indefinitely.

The final bus trips will depart at or before 11 p.m. each night, and buses will run a modified Sunday schedule weekdays. On weekends, only 27 bus routes will run on reduced schedules.

The new rail service hours Monday through Friday will be 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. until further notice, with trains every 15 minutes on the Red Line, and every 20 minutes on all other lines.

On Saturday and Sunday, the rail system will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., with trains every 20 minutes on the Red Line and every 30 minutes on all other lines.

Metro cites low ridership numbers after 9 p.m. and the opportunity to cut back on the time workers must spend on the job as reasons for the latest service change.

Trains continue to pass through 19 stations without stopping.

MetroAccess subscription trips are canceled until further notice, but you can schedule individual paratransit trips.

