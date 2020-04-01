Coronavirus update: Local cases continue to rise, Bowser to give update

Three more residents of a Carroll County, Maryland, nursing home are dead of the coronavirus, as Gov. Hogan deployed a stay-at-home order he sees as “one of the last tools in our arsenal” to combat the outbreak.

The latest

There are now five D.C. Fire Emergency Medical Services members with coronavirus and four D.C. police members with cases. The new testing brings FEMS total cases to 19 and D.C. police’s total cases to 13 as of Tuesday.

The Carroll County, Maryland, health department announced three new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday. All were residents at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy.

Maryland announced that three drive-through COVID-19 testing sites will open in vehicle emissions testing facilities, which have all been closed since the public health crisis began.

Stay-at-home orders in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have gone into effect.

Police in D.C. and Maryland clarified how they will enforce their stay-at-home orders.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said police are driving around the District, breaking up large gatherings, including pickup basketball games. She added that information on positive coronavirus testing would begin to be broken down by age, sex and ward starting Wednesday morning.

DC

Number of first responders with coronavirus grows

The District released new numbers Tuesday on the number of first responders who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Fire Emergency Medical Services has five new cases.

D.C. police have four new cases.

That brings the total FEMS cases to 19 and the total D.C. police cases to 13.

Starting Wednesday, the District says it will report daily coronavirus data by approximately 10 a.m. each morning.

Maryland

Mt. Airy deaths increase

The Carroll County Health Department announced three new deaths from coronavirus Tuesday.

All three were residents at Pleasant View Nursing Home and had underlying medical conditions, according to authorities.

The first individual was a man in his 70s, the second was also a man in his 70s and the third was a woman in her 60s.

There are 77 total positive COVID-19 cases from Pleasant View Mount Airy, all of whom are facility residents. Eighteen of the facility’s 95 residents tested negative.

Gov. Hogan: ‘We’re behind the 8-ball’

In a trio of media appearances on Tuesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said his stay-home order, and those of D.C. and Virginia, were going to save lives, but that the state was still facing critical shortages.

“If we have this spike of demand in our hospitals, we’re not going to have enough” in terms of testing and protective equipment, Hogan said on NBC’s Meet the Press. He reiterated his view that Maryland was a couple of weeks behind New York, a national hot spot, in terms of predicted spikes in cases.

On the BBC, Hogan said of the federal government’s response, “I think they’re making some attempts to catch up, but there’s been some mistakes that have been made.”

The feds are reaching out to the governors, Hogan said, but “there’s no question we’re behind the 8-ball, and we’ve got some important work to get done. I don’t want to point fingers about what hasn’t been done or who made which mistakes, but we’ve got to work together somehow, because we’re all in this together, not just in America but around the world.”

Tuesday morning on CNN, Hogan called the stay-at-home order he issued on Monday “one of the last tools in our arsenal” to try to stop the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Virginia

Food assistance and donation information in Virginia

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office released a list of food pantries in the state for people who need food assistance. He also said residents can call 211.

Arlington County is looking for donations of unused and unopened containers of essential personal protective equipment (PPE), cleaning supplies and certain foods to help essential employees and nonprofit and community organizations responding to COVID-19 operations.

The county will have a drive-through donation site on Friday, April 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Central Library parking lot on 10th Street North.

Arlington County said the donation activity conforms to the stay-at-home order in place in Virginia. Donors who come by car will be asked to stay in their vehicles until they reach the loading zone. There will be a separate line for those who come on foot or by bike.

Only the requested items below will be accepted:

Nitrile or vinyl examination gloves

N95 or KN95 masks

Surgical masks

Protective surgical gowns

Homemade masks

Cleaning products and supplies

Nonperishable food items, especially heart-healthy items low in sodium or sugar

More Coronavirus News

National

Trump says ‘life and death’ at stake in following guidelines

President Donald Trump warned Americans to brace for a “hell of a bad two weeks” ahead as the White House projected there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus pandemic even if current social distancing guidelines are maintained.

Public health officials stressed Tuesday that the number could be less if people across the country bear down on keeping their distance from one another.

“We really believe we can do a lot better than that,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force. That would require all Americans to take seriously their role in preventing the spread of disease, she said.

Added Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, “This is a number that we need to anticipate, but we don’t necessarily have to accept it as being inevitable.”

Trump called it “a matter of life and death” for Americans to heed his administration’s guidelines and predicted the country would soon see a “light at the end of the tunnel” in a pandemic that in the United States has infected about 190,000 people and killed more than 4,000, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

White House projects 100K to 240K U.S. deaths from virus

The White House on Tuesday projected 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus pandemic if current social distancing guidelines are maintained.

President Donald Trump called on Americans to brace themselves for a “rough two-week period” but predicted the country would soon see a “light at the end of the tunnel” of the global catastrophe that has killed more than 3,500 Americans and infected 170,000 more.

WTOP's Rick Massimo and The Associated Press contributed to this report.